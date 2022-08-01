FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson enters a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, on March 25, 2022, in Berea,…
FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson enters a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, on March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. The NFL suspended Watson for six games on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson enters a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, on March 25, 2022, in Berea,…
FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson enters a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, on March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. The NFL suspended Watson for six games on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)