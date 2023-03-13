FILE – Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit…
FILE – Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday, March 10, 2023, The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
