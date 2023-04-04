Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, right, celebrates with his team after defeating San Diego State in the men’s national championship college basketball…
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, right, celebrates with his team after defeating San Diego State in the men’s national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. Connecticut won 76-59. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, right, celebrates with his team after defeating San Diego State in the men’s national championship college basketball…
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, right, celebrates with his team after defeating San Diego State in the men’s national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. Connecticut won 76-59. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)