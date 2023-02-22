CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal that was later disallowed after video review in overtime…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal that was later disallowed after video review in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knightsat United Center on February 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal that was later disallowed after video review in overtime…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal that was later disallowed after video review in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knightsat United Center on February 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)