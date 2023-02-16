Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the pro-am of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the…
Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the pro-am of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the pro-am of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the…
Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the pro-am of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)