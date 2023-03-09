CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home plate by catcher Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home plate by catcher Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home plate by catcher Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home plate by catcher Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)