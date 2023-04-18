OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Seiya Suzuki #27 and Dansby Swanson #7 after hitting a three-run…
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Seiya Suzuki #27 and Dansby Swanson #7 after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 17, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Seiya Suzuki #27 and Dansby Swanson #7 after hitting a three-run…
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Seiya Suzuki #27 and Dansby Swanson #7 after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 17, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)