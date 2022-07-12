Adrian Heath is delighted that his Minnesota United team are finally taking the chances they create after scoring three goals in three successive MLS matches.

Minnesota have won their last three games, scoring nine goals in the process, to lift them to sixth in the Western Conference ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Sporting Kansas City.

While Heath is thrilled that the Loons are hitting the goal trail, he believes it has been coming, putting down their previous poor form to a failure to be clinical.

“Taking the opportunities. I went through it over the weekend,” he said. “How many chances did we have against Cincinnati? How many did we have against LA Galaxy at home? How many did we have against Seattle?

“You look at them, you add them up, we score one or two goals in them games and we’re probably sitting in second or third place in this league.

“It’s all ifs and buts, I know, but we’ve created a lot of chances this year. Last three games we’ve taken it and at really important times as well, so more of the same.”

Sporting, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing streak by beating CF Montreal 2-1 on the road last time out.

Coach Peter Vermes said: “I think we played really well, outside of their goal. We weren’t as good on the ball in the first half. In the second half, we were actually much better with the ball and we opened them up quite a bit. To be disciplined defensively and not lose ourselves in the game, and to not panic after going down 1-0, that was a positive.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Emanuel Reynoso

Emanuel Reynoso, who assisted on Minnesota’s first goal on Friday, has found his form following the international break. Reynoso has contributed to a league-high seven goals (5 goals, 2 assists) since MLS returned from the three-week hiatus in June.

Sporting Kansas City – Johnny Russell

Johnny Russell recorded the assist for Kansas City’s lone goal against Minnesota in the 2-1 defeat last October. Russell has 10 goal contributions (two goals, eight assists) against the Loons in MLS play, only Michael Barrios (11) has more against Minnesota.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The last meeting between the sides was a 2-1 Minnesota comeback win on Halloween last year.

– It was the sixth straight league meeting between the sides in St. Paul that has been decided by one goal (Min W2, SKC W1) or drawn (three).

– Minnesota came from a goal down to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3 -1 on Friday, making it three straight league wins for the first time this season. The Loons have just one four-match winning streak in the club’s MLS history, doing so in June-July 2019.

– Following a 2-1 win at Montreal on Saturday, Kansas City will try to achieve something it hasn’t all year: win consecutive matches.

– In the matches following its first four wins this season, Sporting has managed one draw and three losses, being outscored, 7-1.