Spear scores 25 to carry Robert Morris past Milwaukee 77-53

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Kahliel Spear had a career-high 25 points as Robert Morris easily defeated Milwaukee 77-53 on Thursday night.

Spear made 11 of 14 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Michael Green III had 13 points for Robert Morris (4-16, 2-9 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks had eight rebounds and Matt Mayers added seven rebounds.

Joey St. Pierre scored nine points for the Panthers (7-14, 5-7).

The Colonials evened the season series against the Panthers. Milwaukee defeated Robert Morris 77-69 on Dec. 4.

