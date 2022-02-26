Sparks carries Ball St. over E. Michigan 75-64

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Payton Sparks had 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Ball State to a 75-64 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Demarius Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Ball State (13-15, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Miryne Thomas and Jaylin Sellers added 12 points apiece.

Noah Farrakhan had 27 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (10-19, 5-13). Monty Scott added 15 points.

