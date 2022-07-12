MANCHESTER, England (AP)Manchester City midfielder Rodri signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the English Premier League champion through the 2026-27 season, the club said Tuesday.

The Spain international has made 151 appearances for City since joining from Atletico Madrid three years ago.

”Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career,” the 26-year-old Rodri said.

The holding midfielder has helped City win back-to-back league titles and the League Cup twice during his three seasons at Etihad Stadium.

”Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop,” said Rodri, who scored a career-high seven goals last season. ”City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer.”

City has added striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips to manager Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer.

The team’s title defense begins Aug. 7 at West Ham.

