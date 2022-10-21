CHICAGO – For a second-straight year, there won’t be a January gathering of White Sox fans in downtown Chicago to get ready for the upcoming season.

On Friday afternoon, the White Sox announced that they will not hold their annual fan convention, SoxFest, this January ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans,” was what the team wrote on their website.

In their update, the team didn’t say what the factors were in deciding to cancel the event outright.

This marks the second-straight year that the event hasn’t been held, with the 2022 SoxFest being called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last one was held on January 24th and 25th, 2020 at McCormick Place West, about a month and a half before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most events.

There are many questions to answer for the White Sox as they approach the 2023 season after a disappointing 2022 campaign. An overwhelming preseason favorite to win the American League Central division, the club finished 81-81 as injuries and inconsistent play plagued the team all year.

Manager Tony La Russa resigned at the end of the season due to health concerns, one year before his contract was set to expire. Along with finding his replacement, the White Sox will also have several roster decisions to make, including if they’ll re-sign 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu, who is a free agent.