Southern Illinois beats UNI for second top-5 win this year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Backup Sto Labanowitz threw for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Southern Illinois rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat Northern Iowa 17-16 on Saturday.

It was Southern Illinois’ second victory this season over a top-five team after snapping three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State’s FCS-record 39-game winning streak on Feb. 27.

UNI stated the final drive at its 11 with 1:48 remaining. On fourth-and-10, Will McElvain found Quan Hampton over the middle, and he broke free from a defender at midfield to race for a 52-yard gain.

Four plays later, Matthew Cook was wide left on a 30-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Labanowitz replaced injured starter Nic Baker with two minutes left in the first half for Southern Illinois (4-1). Avante Cox had 67 yards receiving and a touchdown and Romeir Elliott rushed for 81 yards.

McElvain threw for 254 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for Northern Iowa (2-2). Hampton finished with 91 yards on four catches and Deion McShane also had four grabs for 105 yards.

Cook made three field goals in the first half.

