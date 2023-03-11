BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jourdan Smith had 18 points in Grambling’s 78-69 win over Jackson State on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Grambling State, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will take on eighth-seeded Texas Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday night.

Smith added eight rebounds for the Tigers (22-8). Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Cameron Christon recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance). It was the ninth win in a row for the Tigers.

The Tigers (13-18) were led in scoring by Coltie Young, who finished with 18 points. Romelle Mansel added 12 points for Jackson State. In addition, Ken Evans finished with 12 points.

Smith scored 12 points in the first half and Grambling went into halftime trailing 36-34. Cowart’s 16-point second half helped Grambling close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.