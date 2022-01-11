Smith, Elvis score 14 apiece; Dayton beats Saint Louis 68-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis posted 14 points apiece as Dayton edged past Saint Louis 68-63 on Tuesday night.

DaRon Holmes II added 11 points and five blocks for Dayton (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara had nine rebounds.

After entering halftime with a 36-26 advantage, Dayton managed to hang on for the 5-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Billikens’ 26 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Gibson Jimerson scored a season-high 23 points for the Billikens (10-5, 1-1). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick