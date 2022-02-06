Small leads Tarleton State over Chicago St. 57-54

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Tahj Small had 14 points as Tarleton State edged past Chicago State 57-54 on Saturday night.

Noah McDavid had 11 points for Tarleton State (11-13, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson added seven rebounds.

Brandon Betson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-17, 2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Kedrick Green added 14 points. Jahsean Corbett had seven rebounds. Coreyoun Rushin had a career-high 15 rebounds plus three points.

