Sky rout Liberty for franchise-record 7th win a row

NEW YORK (AP)Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory.

Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points fort New York (7-8). Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb each had 14.

WINGS 89, FEVER 64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and Dallas handed Indiana its 11th straight loss.

Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15).

SPARKS 89, MYSTICS 82

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Te’a Cooper scored a career-high 26 points, Amanda Zahui B. added 17 and Los Angeles beat short-handed Washington.

Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7).

Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Tina Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds.