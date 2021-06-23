Sky meet Liberty again on six-game winning streak

The surging Chicago Sky will look to sweep a back-to-back set against the host New York Liberty on Thursday when the teams meet for the second time in three days in Brooklyn.

The Sky (8-7) have won six consecutive games, matching a franchise record, all since Candace Parker returned from an ankle injury which sidelined her for seven games. Chicago is also 7-0 this season with Parker on the floor.

Parker put together another prolific performance in Chicago’s 92-72 win over New York on Tuesday night, scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds and six assists.

“It says a lot about night in and night out there will be different people who step up,” said Parker, who is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds in her first season with her hometown Chicago squad. “On the really special teams I’ve been on, you don’t know who it will be.”

Parker was one of five Chicago players who scored in double figures, including Allie Quigley (14 points) and Courtney Vandersloot, who finished with 10 points and 10 assists.

Betnijah Laney led the Liberty (7-7) with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. New York, which has gone 2-6 over its past eight games, committed only 16 turnovers, which is progress after finishing with 29 in the previous game at Los Angeles.

But New York, a team which is averaging 10.6 made 3-pointers per game and leads the WNBA with 148 triples made overall, shot just 6 of 28 from long distance against the Sky.

“If you look at us statistically, I think we’re the best 3-point shooting team in the league,” said Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb, who finished with 10 points and shot 1 of 6 from 3-point range. “It’s hard for me to believe we just all missed shots; 0 for 13 (to open the game) is an anomaly to me. (Part of it) might be the tired legs.”

New York’s Natasha Howard (knee) warmed up before the game but did not play and Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said she might return in the next few weeks before the Olympic break.

