Sky looking to keep controlling Sun

Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky aim to continue their dominance of the Connecticut Sun and extend their franchise-best seven-game winning streak Sunday afternoon as Chicago visits Connecticut.

Chicago (9-7) beat Connecticut twice at home over a three-day span earlier this month. Cooper’s 18 points and eight rebounds paced the Sky in an 81-75 victory on June 17 and Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 in a 91-81 win two days later.

Copper and Diamond DeShields had 18 points apiece in Chicago’s 91-68 rout of the Liberty in New York on Thursday to set the franchise record for consecutive victories. The Sky had lost seven in a row prior to their winning streak.

“We just dropped seven. So, just that quick, we won those games,” Copper said. “(We) know how hard it is, especially in this league, to beat a team twice — let alone to beat a team a third time.”

Connecticut (9-5) snapped a season-long three-game skid — which included the back-to-back losses to Chicago and a loss to the league-leading Seattle Storm — with an 80-70 win against Dallas on Tuesday.

Brionna Jones had a career-high 26 points to pace the Sun against Dallas and DeWanna Bonner added 25 and 13 rebounds. Kaila Charles had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sun have struggled without star center Jonquel Jones, who missed the past four games while playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA European women’s basketball championship. The Sun hope to have her back in time for their next game, Tuesday against Washington.

Brionna Jones paced Connecticut in Jonquel Jones’ stead with a team-high 22 points and eight boards in the 10-point loss to Chicago on June 19.

“We just didn’t play well to the finish line in a game that was a very good second game,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “They’re extremely talented. They have tons of weapons, so you pick your poison.”

