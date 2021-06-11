Sky aim to complete sweep of struggling Fever

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever will square off against each other for the second time in a week when they battle in a Commissioner’s Cup game Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The Sky (3-7), however, are on the road this time around. Their matchup with the Fever (1-10) comes three days after they ended a seven-game losing streak with a 92-76 win on Wednesday.

While Chicago snagged a much-needed victory, the Fever are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

The Sky are hoping to use their win to gain much-needed momentum, especially with two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker back in the fold.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft made her return after missing eight games because of a sprained ankle. Parker was able to get back into the flow of the game after coming off an intense rehab process.

Parker played 18 minutes against the Fever, collecting three points, five rebounds and two assists.

“For me personally, I have rehabbed my butt off the last few weeks to put myself in a position to be back on the court,” Parker said. “I’m happy to be back playing basketball, It wasn’t the prettiest, but it will get there. It will get better.”

The Fever showed signs of promise against the Sky, trailing by only four (62-58) with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter.

But once again their defensive effort wasn’t on par. Nine times this season the Fever have surrendered 83 points or more — including 100-plus on two occasions.

“We can’t have dry spells and stretches where we can’t get stops,” Indiana head coach Marianne Stanley said. “Right now, defensively, we have to string together three or four defensive stops at a time so people can’t go on these big runs on us. When that happens, it’s awfully tough.”

The Sky and Fever met twice in the preseason, splitting those games. Chicago is 3-2 in the Commissioner’s Cup standings. Indiana is 1-5.

