Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 43 of 48 trails 90% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 5:40a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 12 of 30 trails 40% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Valley – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:12a machine groomed 115 – 115 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

Dodge Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:05a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 54 base 72 of 97 trails, 63% open 5 miles, 3028 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 8:25a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 20 of 67 trails, 30% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

June – Wed 7:14a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 43 – 55 base 84 of 90 trails, 93% open 3 miles, 2139 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 50 – 90 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 5:42a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 59 trails 10% open, 2 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat-Sun: 9a-3p.

Northstar – Wed 6:01a machine groomed 18 – 69 base 68 of 100 trails 68% open, 2671 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 20 – 82 base 147 of 270 trails 54% open, 19 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 11:14a 12 – 12 base 14 of 32 trails 45% open, 4 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Snow Valley – Wed 7:07a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 4 of 30 trails 13% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Soda Springs – Wed 6:08a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 17: Last day.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 68 base 63 of 103 trails 61% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mt Rose – Wed 6:56a machine groomed 20 – 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 68% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Brundage – Wed 5:13a machine groomed 34 – 74 base 62 of 67 trails, 4 of 6 lifts 93% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 7:32a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 75 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Pomerelle – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 43 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Schweitzer – Wed 5:09a machine groomed 56 – 101 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 6 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:38a machine groomed 78 – 88 base 73 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:55a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 60 of 128 trails, 1850 acres 7 of 17 lifts, 47% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Oregon=

Hoodoo – Wed 1:49p machine groomed 53 – 53 base 26 of 40 trails, 4 of 5 lifts 65% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:44a packed powder machine groomed 79 – 106 base 118 of 121 trails 8 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:36a variable machine groomed 108 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 40 – 68 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 7:09a machine groomed 141 – 141 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:02a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 10: Last day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:04p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 105 – 105 base 81 of 85 trails, 9 of 11 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Wed Reopen 04/09 powder 23 – 38 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:14a powder machine groomed 172 – 194 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p20; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 5:37a machine groomed 46 – 78 base 44 of 58 trails 4 of 6 lifts, 76% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 5:49a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 9 of 14 lifts, 64% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 70 – 70 base 26 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 31% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 106 – 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 78 – 122 base 40 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Big White – Wed 6:07a machine groomed 94 – 94 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 14 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Cypress Mountain – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 146 – 146 base 31 of 53 trails, 58% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:44a variable machine groomed 49 – 114 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Grouse Mountain – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 109 – 149 base 28 of 33 trails, 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:16a packed powder machine groomed 96 – 96 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:08a machine groomed 42 – 158 base 52 of 80 trails, 65% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p; Apr 10: Last day.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 5:35a powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 5:36a powder 238 – 238 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 5:39a machine groomed 122 – 129 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:55a spring snow machine groomed 11 – 61 base 128 of 135 trails 95% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 1:47p 4 new machine groomed 45 – 134 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Apr 10: Last day.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 121 – 121 base 36 of 42 trails 86% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p Apr 17: Last day.

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:55a machine groomed 71 – 92 base 131 of 137 trails, 96% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:56a machine groomed 119 – 119 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Quebec=

Le Massif – Wed 6:09a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Mont Cascades – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open, Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Habitant – Wed Reopen 04/09 hard packed machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:07a corn snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 8 – 22 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 52 trails 52% open, 4 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Ski La Reserve – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 40 trails 40% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 8:58a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 24 of 40 trails 60% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:45a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 9:01a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 90 of 102 trails, 88% open 8 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 17: Last day.

Val D Irene – Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 39 – 39 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.

versant Avila – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Ontario=

Calabogie Peaks – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:07a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 55 of 60 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:37a powder machine groomed 29 – 78 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:01a spring snow machine groomed 64 – 97 base 154 of 161 trails 96% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 61 – 61 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Nakiska – Wed 6:33a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 71 of 79 trails, 90% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:15a machine groomed 87 – 87 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 8:32a powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 61 – 184 base 35 of 36 trails, 97% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 12 – 18 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.