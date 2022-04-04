Arizona Snowbowl – Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 63 – 63 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Valley – Wed 1:40p machine groomed 46 – 46 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 1:42p machine groomed 115 – 115 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Dodge Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 6:00a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 23 – 63 base 80 of 97 trails, 70% open 5 miles, 3375 acres, 16 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 23 of 67 trails, 34% open 1000 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

June – Wed 1:47p machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:09a machine groomed 47 – 58 base 84 of 90 trails, 93% open 3 miles, 2139 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 50 – 90 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 59 trails 12% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat-Sun: 9a-3p.

Northstar – Wed 7:48a machine groomed 18 – 70 base 80 of 100 trails 80% open, 2964 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:16a machine groomed 22 – 86 base 176 of 270 trails 65% open, 22 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 12:11p 36 – 36 base 17 of 32 trails 55% open, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Snow Valley – Wed 5:54a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Soda Springs – Wed 1:48p machine groomed 112 – 112 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 76 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 12:26p machine groomed 32 – 32 base 11 of 15 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Closed for Snow Sports

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:11a machine groomed 20 – 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 68% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Closed for Snow Sports

Brundage – Wed 8:12a machine groomed 31 – 71 base 64 of 67 trails, 4 of 6 lifts 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 7:13a 1 new machine groomed 55 – 79 base 33 of 38 trails 18 miles, 520 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Pomerelle – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 43 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Schweitzer – Wed 5:16a machine groomed 53 – 96 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 84 – 92 base Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:17a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 54 of 128 trails, 1850 acres 7 of 17 lifts, 42% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Tamarack – Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo – Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 43 – 43 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 85 base 118 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:50a machine groomed 93 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 40 – 68 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 5:37a machine groomed 123 – 123 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:22a 5 new powder machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 10: Last day.

Bluewood – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:47p 9 new variable machine groomed 90 – 90 base 72 of 85 trails 7 of 11 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Wed Reopen 04/09 4 new powder 23 – 38 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:13a 20 new powder machine groomed 137 – 156 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p20; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 38 – 69 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 1:55p machine groomed 86 – 86 base 55 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 67 – 67 base 27 of 83 trails, 8 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 106 – 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

White Pass – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 50 – 94 base 37 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 79% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Baldy Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Big White – Wed 1:35p machine groomed 87 – 87 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 1:12p machine groomed 146 – 146 base 31 of 53 trails 58% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 9:28a 1 new variable machine groomed 54 – 111 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 1:39p machine groomed 109 – 149 base 28 of 33 trails 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:27a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 95 – 95 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:11a machine groomed 39 – 156 base 52 of 80 trails, 65% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 1:43p powder 143 – 143 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 1:44p powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Seymour – Wed 1:46p machine groomed 106 – 122 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 59 base 122 of 135 trails 90% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 4:55a machine groomed 45 – 134 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 1:49p machine groomed 109 – 109 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

SilverStar – Closed for Snow Sports

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 70 – 92 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 6:07a 20 new variable machine groomed 126 – 126 base 239 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Camp Fortune – Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif – Wed 6:44a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Blanc – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Cascades – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open, Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Gleason – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Habitant – Wed Reopen 04/09 hard packed machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Orford – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Rigaud – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:24a corn snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sutton – Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 10 – 24 base 29 of 60 trails 48% open, 14 miles, 131 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 52 trails 52% open, 4 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Ski La Reserve – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 40 trails 40% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Gabriel – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Morin Heights – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Olympia – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 8:03a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:38a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 8:04a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 39 – 39 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.

versant Avila – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Ontario=

Calabogie Peaks – Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Farlagne – Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 11:39a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 55 of 60 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park – Closed for Snow Sports

Castle Mountain – Wed 6:12a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 28 – 73 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 62 – 96 base 155 of 161 trails 96% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 2:21p machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 2:23p machine groomed 43 – 43 base 69 of 79 trails, 87% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:01a 1 new machine groomed 86 – 86 base 132 of 145 trails, 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed Reopen 04/06 wet snow 56 – 184 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 12 – 18 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.