Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
Friday, Dec. 17=
NORTHEAST=
Connecticut=
Mohawk Mountain – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 2 of 26 trails 15% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Mt Southington – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Powder Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Sundown – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Maine=
Baker Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Big Squaw – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bigrock Mountain – Plan to Open 12/26
Black Mtn – Plan to Open 12/26
Camden Snow Bowl – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Hermon Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Lost Valley – Wed Plan to Open 12/18 machine groomed
Mt Abram – Wed 9:31a variable machine groomed 10 – 12 base 3 of 54 trails, 6% open 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun: Dec 25: Not open Dec 26-Jan 02: 9a-4p.
Saddleback – Wed 12:24p loose granular machine groomed 10 – 38 base 7 of 68 trails 10% open, 26 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Shawnee Peak – Wed 4:46p machine groomed 10 – 18 base 6 of 42 trails 14% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;; Dec 16-24: 10a-4p.
Sugarloaf – Wed 7:47a wet snow machine groomed 10 – 12 base 26 of 162 trails 16% open, 13 miles, 148 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River – Wed 7:55a machine groomed 12 – 26 base 42 of 135 trails 31% open, 16 miles, 223 acres, 8 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.
Titcomb Mountain – Plan to Open 12/18
Quarry Road XC – Wed 11:41a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 18 base 6 of 23 trails 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Massachusetts=
Berkshire East – Plan to Open 12/22
Blue Hills Boston – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bousquet – Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 23 trails, 17% open 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Bradford – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Catamount – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Jiminy Peak – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 16 of 45 trails 36% open, 6 miles, 71 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Nashoba Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Otis Ridge – Plan to Open 12/18
Ski Butternut – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Ward – Reopen 12/19 Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Wachusett – Wed 7:31a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 40 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.
New Hampshire=
Arrowhead – Plan to Open 12/26
Attitash – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 9 of 68 trails, 13% open 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Black Mountain – Plan to Open 12/26
Bretton Woods – Wed 2:28p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 63 trails 17% open, 4 miles, 74 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25: 10a-4p: Dec 26-Dec 31: 8a-4p.
Cannon Mountain – Wed 6:27a machine groomed 16 – 58 base 25 of 97 trails 26% open, 4 miles, 65 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cranmore – Wed 5:56a wet granular machine groomed 11 – 17 base 11 of 57 trails 19% open, 3 miles, 37 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crotched Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Dartmouth Skiway – Plan to Open 12/19
Gunstock – Wed 7:02p machine groomed 10 – 16 base 15 of 48 trails, 18% open 58 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
King Pine – Wed 6:59p machine groomed 12 – 18 base 6 of 17 trails, 35% open 1 mile 10 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.
Loon Mountain – Wed 9:00a machine groomed 19 – 27 base 26 of 61 trails 43% open, 180 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
McIntyre Ski Area – Wed 10:27a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 1 of 9 trails 11% open, 1 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p.
Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 66 trails 12% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Pats Peak – Wed 2:56p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 15 of 28 trails, 54% open 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ragged Mountain – Wed 3:41p machine groomed 20 – 32 base 15 of 57 trails 26% open, 54 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley – Wed 3:55p machine groomed 4 – 6 base 14 of 61 trails 17% open, 45 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
Whaleback – Plan to Open 12/26
Wildcat – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 4 of 48 trails, 8% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
New Jersey=
Campgaw Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mountain Creek – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
New York=
Belleayre – Wed 5:38p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 14 of 51 trails, 27% open 25 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brantling Ski Slopes – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bristol Mountain – Wed 4:39p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 3 of 39 trails 8% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Buffalo Ski Club – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Cockaigne – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Dry Hill – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Four Seasons – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain – Wed 4:38p variable machine groomed 3 – 10 base 19 of 110 trails 17% open, 9 miles, 117 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Greek Peak – Wed 2:38p machine groomed 2 – 14 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 2 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Holiday Mountain – Plan to Open 12/23
Holiday Valley – Wed 5:40p machine groomed 4 – 28 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p;Fri 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
HoliMont – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:40a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 67 trails 27% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge – Plan to Open 12/23
Labrador Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Maple Ski Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
McCauley – Wed 8:53a machine groomed 4 – 24 base 4 of 23 trails, 17% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon Dec 25: Not open; Dec 28: 9a-4:15p.
Mount Peter – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Oak Mountain – Wed Plan to Open 12/18 machine groomed 12 – 18 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Dec 24-25: Not open.
Peek n Peak – Plan to Open 12/21
Plattekill – Plan to Open 12/18
Snow Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Song Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Swain – Plan to Open 12/24
Thunder Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Titus Mountain – Reopen 12/18
West Mountain – Plan to Open 12/24
Whiteface – Wed 1:18p loose granular machine groomed 7 – 23 base 26 of 87 trails 30% open, 8 miles, 87 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Windham Mountain – Wed 9:26a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 10 of 54 trails 19% open, 143 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Woods Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Pennsylvania=
Bear Creek – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Knob – Plan to Open 12/22
Blue Mountain – Wed 8:15a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 6 of 40 trails 11% open, 1 mile 15 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.
Camelback – Plan to Open 12/22
Elk Mountain – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 5 of 27 trails 19% open, 2 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Hidden Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Jack Frost – Wed 6:41a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 34 trails 24% open, 2 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Liberty Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Montage Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mount Pleasant – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Roundtop – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Seven Springs – Wed 6:44a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 7 of 33 trails 21% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Shawnee Mountain – Plan to Open 12/24
Ski Big Bear – Plan to Open 12/26
Ski Sawmill – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Spring Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Tussey Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Whitetail – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Rhode Island=
Yawgoo Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Vermont=
Bolton Valley – Wed 6:51a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 5 of 71 trails 5% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.
Bromley Mountain – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 8 – 16 base 11 of 47 trails 23% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Burke Mountain – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 50 trails 22% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Jay Peak – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 10 – 24 base 12 of 81 trails, 15% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:00a-4p.
Killington – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 36 of 155 trails 23% open, 18 miles, 141 acres, 6 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen – Wed Reopen 12/18 machine groomed 4 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Sat/Sun.
Magic Mountain – Plan to Open 12/18
Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 6:57a machine groomed 16 – 18 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun; Dec 25: Not open; Dec 26-27: 9a-4p.
Mount Snow – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 22 of 87 trails 25% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:04a machine groomed 16 – 22 base 35 of 121 trails 29% open, 11 miles, 171 acres, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.
Pico – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 15 – 20 base 3 of 58 trails, 5% open 2 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Ski Quechee – Plan to Open 12/26
Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:18p machine groomed 10 – 32 base 10 of 78 trails 13% open, 30 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe – Wed 6:09a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 30 base 28 of 116 trails, 24% open 9 miles, 155 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stratton Mountain – Wed 11:19a machine groomed 2 – 12 base 16 of 99 trails 16% open, 69 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 15 – 27 base 23 of 111 trails 21% open, 113 acres, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six – Plan to Open 12/22
SOUTHEAST=
Alabama=
Cloudmont – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Maryland=
Wisp – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 5 of 34 trails, 15% open 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4.
North Carolina=
Appalachian Ski – Wed 9:17a variable machine groomed 15 – 37 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.
Beech Mountain – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 16 – 28 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Cataloochee – Wed 7:00a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Sapphire Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Sugar Mountain – Wed 7:21a loose granular 22 – 60 base 8 of 21 trails 38% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.
Wolf Ridge – Plan to Open 12/23
Tennessee=
Ober Gatlinburg – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Virginia=
Massanutten – Wed Reopen 12/20 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
The Homestead – Plan to Open 12/23
West Virginia=
Canaan Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 9:18a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 24 of 60 trails 40% open, 79 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Timberline Mountain – Wed 9:59a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 12 of 40 trails, 30% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Winterplace – Plan to Open 12/18
