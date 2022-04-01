Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 64 – 64 base 44 of 48 trails 92% open, 715 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:04a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 12 of 30 trails 40% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Valley – Wed 7:53a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:06a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 6:06a machine groomed 80 – 80 base 26 of 54 trails 48% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 11:33a machine groomed 18 – 20 base 11 of 67 trails 12% open, 49 acres, 1 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:57a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:06a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 68 base 83 of 97 trails, 86% open 5 miles, 3375 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:35a – 1 new spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 1000 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

June – Wed 7:11a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 7:05a machine groomed 53 – 63 base 89 of 90 trails, 99% open 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 7:04a machine groomed 50 – 90 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:03a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 14 base 9 of 59 trails 15% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 6:02a machine groomed 18 – 72 base 98 of 100 trails 98% open, 2964 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 26 – 89 base 159 of 270 trails 59% open, 23 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 10:56a 36 – 36 base 19 of 32 trails 61% open, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 6:27a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 15 of 30 trails 50% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed 6:34a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:22a variable machine groomed 28 – 80 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 11 of 15 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 7:08a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 17 of 31 trails 55% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 7:19a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 12 of 27 trails 44% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 24 – 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 85% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 8:16a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 24 of 82 trails 5 of 10 lifts, 29% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Brundage – Wed 5:10a machine groomed 34 – 70 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lookout Pass – Wed 2:12p machine groomed 73 – 97 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 8:17a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails, 2 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 5:06a machine groomed 49 – 90 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 6:04a machine groomed 80 – 80 base 57 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:41a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 90 of 128 trails, 2542 acres 13 of 17 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:38a machine groomed 12 – 62 base 37 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 3 of 6 lifts, 77% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed 5:25a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30; Open Wed-Sun ,

Hoodoo – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 42 – 42 base 22 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 55% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 85 base 118 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:27a spring snow machine groomed 87 – 125 base 83 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 40 – 68 base 18 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 28% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 122 – 122 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:03a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood – Wed 6:26a machine groomed 30 – 50 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:41p hard packed machine groomed 83 – 83 base 75 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 19 – 42 base 42 of 56 trails 4 of 6 lifts, 75% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:11a variable machine groomed 130 – 150 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 6:03a machine groomed 44 – 69 base 52 of 58 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 1:41p machine groomed 86 – 86 base 54 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 7:22a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 26 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 31% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 6:50a powder machine groomed 106 – 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 7:26a machine groomed 50 – 94 base 39 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:02a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 03: Last day.

Baldy Mountain – Wed 5:32a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 35 trails 94% open, 3 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Big White – Wed 7:06a 1 new machine groomed 87 – 87 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 14 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 8:13a variable machine groomed 53 – 108 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 107 – 146 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 7:10a 1 new machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:16a packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:18a machine groomed 40 – 156 base 52 of 80 trails, 65% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 7:12a 8 new powder 142 – 142 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:13a 6 new powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 6:10a machine groomed 43 – 85 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 106 – 122 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:31a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 44 base 60 of 81 trails, 74% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 59 base 103 of 135 trails 76% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 4:49a machine groomed 45 – 134 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 6:34a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 14 – 66 base 110 of 119 trails, 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p Apr 03: Last day.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 107 – 107 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:24a 2 new machine groomed 106 – 106 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

SilverStar – Wed 7:50a machine groomed 60 – 81 base 123 of 133 trails, 92% open 10 of 11 lifts Fri: 10a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 70 – 92 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:56a spring snow machine groomed 98 – 98 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:49a machine groomed 110 – 110 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 03: Last day.

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:59a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Falcon Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Camp Fortune – Wed 10:31a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 25 trails 48% open, 2 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Le Massif – Wed 6:16a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Blanc – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Cascades – Wed 10:36a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Gleason – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 25 trails 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mont Habitant – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Mont Orford – Wed 10:40a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 19 of 61 trails, 68% open 4 of 7 lifts Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Rigaud – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:08a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 63 of 71 trails 89% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 8:38a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:24a spring snow 10 – 24 base 36 of 60 trails, 60% open 17 miles, 162 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 10:44a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 16 of 52 trails, 31% open 1 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 35 trails, 51% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 25 of 37 trails 68% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 10:47a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:11a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 8:51a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 94 of 102 trails, 90% open 11 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed 8:47a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 18 of 27 trails, 67% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Ontario=

Calabogie Peaks – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 10:26a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 2 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Farlagne – Wed 10:30a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 10a-7p Sun: 10a-5p Apr 03: Last day.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 7:51a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:42a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 68 base 84 of 95 trails 88% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:01a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 63 – 96 base 138 of 161 trails 86% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 7:54a 1 new machine groomed 60 – 60 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 7:58a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 71 of 79 trails, 90% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 6:44a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 9:51a powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 9:39a wet snow 56 – 184 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed Reopen 04/02 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 18 base 11 of 18 trails, 29 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.