Big Powderhorn – Wed 4:59a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 39 of 44 trails 89% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Big Snow Resort – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 13 – 13 base 54 of 56 trails, 96% open, 235 acres, 8 of 15 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Boyne Mountain – Wed 7:07a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 22 of 60 trails 37% open, 171 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:06a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 50 of 58 trails 86% open, 93 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 03: Last day.

Marquette – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue/Thu/Fri-Sun.

Mont Ripley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia – Wed Reopen 04/01 spring snow 60 – 60 base 106 of 106 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Nubs Nob – Wed 7:56a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 40 of 53 trails, 75% open 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pine Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Shanty Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 21-Apr 03: 9a-4p.

The Highlands – Closed for Snow Sports

Treetops – Wed Reopen 04/01 spring snow machine groomed 18 – 75 base 21 of 24 trails 88% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Minnesota=

Andes Tower Hills – Closed for Snow Sports

Giants Ridge – Wed 8:24a machine groomed 35 – 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 210 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Apr 03: Last day.

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 59 of 62 trails 95% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Wed 12:06p 6 new machine groomed 12 – 28 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 5 miles, 150 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails, 100% open, 225 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:20a 6 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 109 of 147 trails, 75% open, 1057 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 4:03a 6 new powder 69 – 87 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 4:03a 5 new powder 56 – 57 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:40a 8 new powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 167 of 169 trails, 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bluebird Backcountry – Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge – Wed 5:53a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 61 – 61 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Wed 4:03a 3 new powder 39 – 41 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.

Cooper – Wed 5:52a 6 new powder machine groomed 53 – 58 base 44 of 64 trails 68% open, 405 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain – Wed 5:15a 4 new machine groomed 62 – 62 base 150 of 158 trails, 95% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte – Wed 5:42a 1 new machine groomed 68 – 68 base 119 of 160 trails, 74% open, 1499 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain – Wed 11:46a 4 new machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora – Wed 5:56a 3 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 7:16a variable machine groomed 53 – 103 base 39 of 41 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Howelsen Hill – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Irwin – Wed 9:55a 7 new powder machine groomed 69 – 80 base

Kendall Mountain – Reopen 04/01 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone – Wed 5:46a 4 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 116 of 130 trails 89% open, 2925 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loveland – Wed 4:56a 6 new powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 91 of 94 trails 97% open, 1744 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:38a 10 new powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn – Wed 5:56a 5 new machine groomed 53 – 53 base 50 of 53 trails 94% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed 5:27a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 53 – 58 base 101 of 105 trails 99% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 6:50a 1 new powder 36 – 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 4:03a 5 new powder 59 – 81 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Wed 7:27a 6 new powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 14 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight – Wed 9:16a 5 new powder machine groomed 40 – 46 base 44 of 72 trails 61% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Telluride – Wed 5:11a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 64 base 120 of 147 trails 82% open, 1544 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail – Wed 5:39a 6 new powder machine groomed 61 – 61 base 267 of 273 trails 98% open, 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 6:06a 7 new powder machine groomed 67 – 72 base 165 of 168 trails, 98% open, 2931 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 6:58a 3 new powder machine groomed 98 – 114 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:13a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 28 – 55 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 31 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30 Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 6:04a variable machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery – Wed 6:40a loose granular machine groomed 18 – 42 base 50 of 74 trails 68% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Great Divide – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 15 – 20 base 67% open 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Lost Trail – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 60 – 70 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 01: Last day.

Maverick – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 7:39a machine groomed 40 – 70 base 38 of 40 trails 95% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Red Lodge – Wed 5:57a 5 new hard packed machine groomed 36 – 43 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 1588 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown – Wed 7:08a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 39 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 6:28a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 100 base 108 of 113 trails 95% open, 2850 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

New Mexico=

Pajarito – Closed for Snow Sports

Sipapu – Wed 6:06a 4 new machine groomed 20 – 30 base 20 of 43 trails 50% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Santa Fe – Wed 5:20a 3 new machine groomed 58 – 58 base 84 of 86 trails 98% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Taos – Wed 7:02a 4 new variable machine groomed 57 – 72 base 94 of 110 trails 85% open, 1294 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:16a 6 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 115 of 118 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 17: Last day.

Beaver Mountain – Wed 6:16a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 60 base 46 of 48 trails 96% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 7:01a 4 new powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:18a 7 new powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Cherry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Deer Valley – Wed 8:01a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Eagle Point – Wed Reopen 04/01 packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Nordic Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Park City – Wed 5:34a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 69 base 189 of 341 trails 55% open, 4015 acres, 34 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 137 of 154 trails 89% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbasin – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 70 of 106 trails 66% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 6:20a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 93 of 169 trails 55% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:23a 6 new powder machine groomed 78 – 78 base 53 of 82 trails 65% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance – Wed 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 44 – 44 base 48 of 50 trails, 96% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 6:30a spring snow machine groomed 78 – 82 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Jackson Hole – Wed 6:39a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 71 base 96 of 131 trails 73% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Wed Reopen 04/01 powder 32 – 38 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Snowy Range – Wed 5:01a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 36 – 72 base 30 of 33 trails 90% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine – Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 6:29a spring snow machine groomed 78 – 82 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

