Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:50a 7 new machine groomed 62 – 62 base 44 of 48 trails, 92% open, 715 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:53a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 16 of 30 trails 53% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Valley – Wed 7:52a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:55a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 80 – 80 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 7:39a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 20 base 11 of 67 trails 12% open, 49 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 6:14a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:43a 3 new spring snow machine groomed 29 – 68 base 83 of 97 trails 70% open, 5 miles, 3375 acres, 19 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 28: 8:30a-4p, Pass Holder Appreciation.

Homewood – Wed 6:35a – 1 new spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 1000 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

June – Wed 1:39p machine groomed 65 – 65 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:45a 7 new machine groomed 58 – 61 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 7:15a 7 new machine groomed 58 – 98 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:07a 6 new spring snow machine groomed 16 – 28 base 13 of 59 trails, 22% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Baldy – Closed for Snow Sports

Northstar – Wed 7:02a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 75 base 95 of 100 trails 95% open, 2966 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:15a 1 new machine groomed 27 – 94 base 135 of 270 trails, 50% open, 22 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 11:32a 5 new 48 – 48 base 20 of 32 trails 65% open, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 6:06a 4 – 5 new machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails, 47% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 111 – 111 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:06a 3 new variable machine groomed 30 – 85 base 96 of 103 trails 93% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 10 of 15 trails 67% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 7:01a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 40 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:16a machine groomed 24 – 60 base 12 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 7:36a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 27 of 82 trails 5 of 10 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Brundage – Wed 5:03a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 70 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lookout Pass – Wed 12:16a machine groomed 77 – 99 base 33 of 38 trails, 18 miles 520 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pebble Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Pomerelle – Wed 7:37a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:55a spring snow machine groomed 52 – 92 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 6:06a machine groomed 80 – 80 base 57 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:21a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 90 of 128 trails, 2542 acres 13 of 17 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:03a 1 new variable machine groomed 19 – 62 base 44 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Hoodoo – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 51 – 51 base 29 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Bachelor – Wed 1:39p spring snow machine groomed 74 – 88 base 116 of 121 trails 11 of 15 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:14a spring snow machine groomed 88 – 125 base 83 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 40 – 68 base 18 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 28% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 7:44a machine groomed 122 – 122 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Closed for Snow Sports

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:03a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 36 – 59 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:15p spring snow machine groomed 82 – 82 base 81 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mission Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 28 – 42 base 49 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 88% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:34a packed powder machine groomed 131 – 152 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 45 – 73 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 1:41p machine groomed 86 – 86 base 54 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 6:59a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 15 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 18% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed Reopen 03/31 packed powder 102 – 156 base 18 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 1:38p machine groomed 48 – 92 base 38 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Baldy Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 58 – 58 base Mon/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 03: Last day.

Big White – Wed 7:03a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:46a spring snow machine groomed 57 – 112 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:07a machine groomed 113 – 152 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:13a packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:10a machine groomed 44 – 155 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 7:09a powder 142 – 142 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:10a powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 5:47a machine groomed 42 – 84 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 107 – 126 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:31a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 44 base 60 of 81 trails, 74% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:01a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 59 base 106 of 135 trails 79% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 45 – 134 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 8:00a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 67 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:16a machine groomed 107 – 107 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:19a machine groomed 109 – 109 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

SilverStar – Wed 6:27a 1 new machine groomed 61 – 76 base 122 of 133 trails 92% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p Apr 03: Last day.

Sun Peaks – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 69 – 87 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 6:08a spring snow machine groomed 101 – 101 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:45a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan=

Duck Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 10:05a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Falcon Ridge – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Quebec=

Bromont – Closed for Snow Sports

Camp Fortune – Wed 10:27a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 5 of 25 trails, 20% open 2 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Le Massif – Wed 6:56a 3 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:19a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 32 of 42 trails, 76% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 10:30a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Gleason – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 25 trails 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mont Habitant – Wed 9:29a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:32a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 19 of 61 trails, 63% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:33a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:27a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:29a 3- 4 new powder machine groomed 10 – 24 base 34 of 60 trails 57% open, 17 miles, 154 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:40a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 52 trails, 56% open 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Edelweiss – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Gabriel – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 21 trails 71% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 35 trails, 51% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 25 of 37 trails 68% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 10:33a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 34 of 40 trails 85% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 10:36a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 95 of 102 trails, 90% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila – Wed 9:43a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Vorlage – Closed for Snow Sports

Ontario=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Boler Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 65% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Loch Lomond – Closed for Snow Sports

Mansfield Ski Club – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Pakenham – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Closed for Snow Sports

Searchmont Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Sir Sams – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Closed for Snow Sports

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 10:02a 4 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Closed for Snow Sports

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:45a 2 new wet snow machine groomed 30 – 73 base 89 of 95 trails, 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:50a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 96 base 162 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 7:47a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 7:49a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 71 of 79 trails, 90% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:13a machine groomed 87 – 87 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 9:51a 13 new powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed Reopen 03/30 wet snow 60 – 185 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 11 of 18 trails, 24 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.