Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 44 of 48 trails 92% open, 715 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:53a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 16 of 30 trails 53% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Valley – Wed 7:52a 1 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:55a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 80 – 80 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 7:59a machine groomed 21 – 24 base 5 of 67 trails 7% open, 49 acres, 1 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:35a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 29 – 68 base 96 of 97 trails, 92% open 7 miles, 4412 acres, 23 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Mar 28: 8:30a-4p, Pass Holder Appreciation.

Homewood – Wed 6:41a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 50 base 56 of 67 trails, 84% open 1000 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

June – Wed 1:38p machine groomed 65 – 65 base 34 of 43 trails, 79% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:19a 1 new machine groomed 53 – 61 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 55 – 92 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed Reopen 03/29 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Baldy – Closed for Snow Sports

Northstar – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 18 – 80 base 98 of 100 trails 98% open, 2966 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:17a machine groomed 29 – 92 base 136 of 270 trails 50% open, 24 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 11:15a 48 – 48 base 21 of 32 trails 68% open, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 17 of 30 trails 57% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 111 – 111 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:17a variable machine groomed 29 – 83 base 96 of 103 trails 93% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 1:42p machine groomed 45 – 45 base 11 of 15 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 7:34a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 1:10p machine groomed 26 – 26 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 28 – 64 base 12 of 65 trails, 18% open 1200 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 71 of 82 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Brundage – Wed 5:23a machine groomed 37 – 70 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lookout Pass – Wed 6:59a machine groomed 79 – 101 base 33 of 38 trails, 18 miles 520 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pebble Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Pomerelle – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:54a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 94 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 1:00p machine groomed 80 – 80 base 64 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:21a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 90 of 128 trails, 2542 acres 13 of 17 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 19 – 65 base 47 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Hoodoo – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 51 – 51 base 29 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:55a spring snow machine groomed 74 – 88 base 118 of 121 trails 11 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:31a spring snow machine groomed 89 – 124 base 83 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 40 – 68 base 18 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 28% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 7:44a machine groomed 122 – 122 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Closed for Snow Sports

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 1:52p machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 36 – 59 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:54p spring snow machine groomed 84 – 84 base 84 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mission Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 28 – 42 base 49 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 88% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:27a packed powder machine groomed 133 – 154 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 45 – 73 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 2:00p machine groomed 89 – 89 base 56 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 73% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 1:24p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 47 of 83 trails 10 of 26 lifts, 57% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed Reopen 03/31 packed powder 102 – 156 base 18 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 1:32p machine groomed 53 – 97 base 38 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Baldy Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 58 – 58 base Mon/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 03: Last day.

Big White – Wed 7:03a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Cypress Mountain – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 154 – 154 base 48 of 53 trails, 91% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 8:00a spring snow machine groomed 59 – 113 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:07a machine groomed 113 – 152 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 6:43a packed powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:10a machine groomed 44 – 155 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 7:09a powder 142 – 142 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:10a powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 6:09a machine groomed 47 – 89 base 27 of 34 trails 79% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 107 – 126 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:20a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 47 base 60 of 81 trails, 74% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 19 – 61 base 105 of 135 trails 78% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 46 – 135 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 5:22a spring snow machine groomed 16 – 68 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:16a 2 new machine groomed 107 – 107 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:19a machine groomed 109 – 109 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

SilverStar – Wed 7:22a machine groomed 61 – 76 base 123 of 133 trails, 92% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 69 – 87 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 6:06a spring snow machine groomed 101 – 101 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:49a machine groomed 115 – 115 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan=

Duck Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:52a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Falcon Ridge – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Quebec=

Bromont – Closed for Snow Sports

Camp Fortune – Wed 10:27a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 5 of 25 trails, 20% open 2 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Le Massif – Wed 6:10a 2 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:19a 1 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 32 of 42 trails 76% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 10:30a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mont Gleason – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 25 trails 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mont Habitant – Wed 9:29a 2 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:32a 2 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 19 of 61 trails 63% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:33a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:20a 1 new machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:38a 4- 6 new packed powder 9 – 22 base 29 of 60 trails 48% open, 13 miles, 124 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:40a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 52 trails 56% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Edelweiss – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Gabriel – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 21 trails 71% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 35 trails, 51% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 25 of 37 trails 68% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 10:33a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 34 of 40 trails 85% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 10:36a 4 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 95 of 102 trails 90% open, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila – Wed 9:43a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Vorlage – Closed for Snow Sports

Ontario=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Boler Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 65% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Horseshoe Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Loch Lomond – Closed for Snow Sports

Mansfield Ski Club – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Pakenham – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Closed for Snow Sports

Searchmont Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Sir Sams – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Closed for Snow Sports

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 9:47a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 50 of 60 trails 83% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Closed for Snow Sports

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:54a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 73 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:43a machine groomed 63 – 96 base 161 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 7:47a 6 new machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 7:49a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 71 of 79 trails, 90% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:22a machine groomed 87 – 87 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 9:59a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 169 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed Reopen 03/30 wet snow 60 – 185 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:18a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 18 base 11 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.