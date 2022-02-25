Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Feb. 25=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed 8:40a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon: 12p-8p; Tue-Thu: 10a-8p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington – Wed 8:39p machine groomed 36 – 46 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge – Wed 8:40a variable machine groomed 38 – 48 base 9 of 19 trails 47% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p; Feb 21: 9a-10p Open Tue-Sun.

Ski Sundown – Wed 8:42p machine groomed 20 – 50 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine=

Baker Mountain – Wed Operating no details packed powder 6 base Sat: 11a-4p/4:30p-8:30p;Sun: 11a-4p Feb 21/22/24/25: 11a-4p;Open Sat/Sun.

Big Squaw – Wed 10:16a machine groomed 5 – 10 base 21 of 29 trails 72% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21-25: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain – Wed 8:36a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 35 trails 80% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21-23: 9a-4p Feb 25/25: 9a-7p;Feb 26/27: 9a-4pOpen Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn – Wed 8:21a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 15 base 18 of 67 trails 27% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl – Wed 9:50a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 6 of 31 trails 19% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain – Wed 7:31p machine groomed 48 – 50 base 6 of 20 trails 30% open, 1 of 3 lifts, sm Tue-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4p Feb 21-25: 9a-4p.

Lost Valley – Wed 4:28p machine groomed 24 – 62 base 19 of 31 trails 61% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Abram – Wed 2:27p variable machine groomed 10 – 30 base 28 of 44 trails, 64% open 4 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 36 – 68 base 40 of 68 trails 59% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed 4:40p 6 new packed powder machine groomed 20 – 42 base 32 of 42 trails 76% open, 200 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 28 – 38 base 49 of 162 trails 30% open, 20 miles, 241 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:43a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 91 of 135 trails 67% open, 35 miles, 473 acres, 14 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain – Wed 7:03p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue, Thu: 3p-6p; Wed, Fri: 3p-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 25: 10a-7p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Wed 5:55a 2 new machine groomed 24 – 36 base 28 of 34 trails, 82% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p;Wed: 9a-8p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston – Wed 8:41a frozen granular machine groomed 24 – 24 base 5 of 15 trails 33% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 1p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Feb 21-25: 8a-8p.

Bousquet – Wed 8:46a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 23 trails, 70% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4:30p Feb 23: 9a-4:30p.

Bradford – Wed 6:04a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 19 – 27 base 14 of 15 trails 100% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat 5p-9p Feb 21-25: 8:30a-9p.

Catamount – Wed 2:09p 7 new packed powder machine groomed 10 – 30 base 20 of 40 trails 50% open, 4 of 8 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p;Wed/Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Jiminy Peak – Wed 9:30a 6 new powder machine groomed 12 – 34 base 30 of 45 trails 67% open, 9 miles, 132 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p; Nashoba Valley – Wed 9:19a 5 new powder machine groomed 18 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Tue-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Feb 25-26: 9a-5p.

Otis Ridge – Wed 10:32p machine groomed 12 – 36 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Feb 25: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut – Wed 2:07p machine groomed 20 – 34 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward – Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 12 – 48 base 8 of 9 trails 89% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 19 – 27: 9a-5p.

Wachusett – Wed 6:41a 5 new machine groomed 32 – 35 base 26 of 27 trails 98% open, 112 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-9:30p Feb 21-25:: 7:30a-9:30p.

New Hampshire=

Arrowhead – Wed Reopen 02/26 variable machine groomed 3 – 15 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p/6p-9p; Sun: 10a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Attitash – Wed 8:28a 1 new machine groomed 19 – 19 base 40 of 68 trails 59% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain – Wed 10:00a 4 new variable machine groomed 12 – 22 base 30 of 45 trails, 67% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 19-27: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 3:04p 6 new powder machine groomed 18 – 30 base 36 of 98 trails, 37% open, 14 miles, 228 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8a-4p Fri 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 4:26p 6 new packed powder machine groomed 16 – 58 base 58 of 97 trails, 60% open, 15 miles, 190 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Wed 2:29p 5 new powder machine groomed 24 – 28 base 48 of 57 trails 84% open, 12 miles, 155 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21-26: 8:30a-8p; Feb 27: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat. 9a-9p; Sun. 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 28 trails 39% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock – Wed 2:01p 6 – 7 new powder machine groomed 38 – 40 base 41 of 48 trails, 61% open, 187 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Wed 4:10p 7 new powder machine groomed 18 – 30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 7:08a 1 new machine groomed 32 – 41 base 49 of 61 trails, 80% open, 22 miles, 299 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area – Wed 12:02p 7 new powder machine groomed 20 – 42 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-6p;Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p; Feb 22-26: 9a-6p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 8:33a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 51 of 66 trails 77% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak – Wed 11:48a 6 new powder machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 3:34p 6 new powder machine groomed 20 – 34 base 33 of 57 trails, 58% open, 160 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 6:20a powder machine groomed 20 – 30 base 60 of 61 trails 63% open, 254 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sat: 8a-4p Feb 21-27: 8a-4p.

Whaleback – Wed 8:04p variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 8 of 30 trails, 27% open 4 of 4 lifts, Tue-Thu: 2p-7p; Fri: 2p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 26: 8a-11a.

Wildcat – Wed 8:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 48 trails, 31% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed 7:02a 2 new powder machine groomed 15 – 24 base 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC – Wed Reopen 02/26 variable machine groomed 4 – 16 base 35 of 57 trails, 38 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jackson XC – Wed 6:22a 1 new powder machine groomed 4 – 8 base 10 of 59 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC – Wed 4:09p 7 new variable 6 – 12 base 15 of 17 trails

Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Mt Washington Valley XC – Wed 8:16a frozen granular machine groomed 3 – 9 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Nordic Skier XC – Wed Reopen 02/26 icy machine groomed 6 – 10 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New Jersey=

Campgaw Mountain – Operating no details Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mountain Creek – Wed 6:54a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 27 – 30 base 43 of 46 trails, 93% open, 120 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

High Point XC – Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 2 – 4 base 6 of 6 trails 6 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 4:51p 6 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 49 of 64 trails 86% open, 18 miles, 150 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 5 of 9 trails 56% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 21-24: 9a-5p; Feb 25: 9a-9p Feb 26: 9a-6p; Open Sat-Sun.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 3:48p 5 new machine groomed 30 – 60 base 39 of 39 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club – Wed 7:28a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 48 base 37 of 41 trails 90% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat: 8a-8p;Sun: 8a-6p Open Wed-Sun.

Cockaigne – Wed 7:36a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 11 of 15 trails 73% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-9p Feb 25: 10a-10p; Open Tue-Sun.

Dry Hill – Wed 7:31a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 5 of 7 trails, 71% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Feb 23-24: 10a-5p; Feb 25: 10a-10p;Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 5 of 6 trails 83% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-5p;Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p.

Gore Mountain – Wed 9:34a 5 new powder machine groomed 11 – 36 base 57 of 108 trails, 87% open, 25 miles, 309 acres, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 3:28p machine groomed 22 – 54 base 40 of 56 trails 71% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain – Wed 5:37a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 3 of 16 trails 19% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p; Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley – Wed 7:26p machine groomed 18 – 54 base 50 of 60 trails 83% open, 275 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont – Wed 7:34a machine groomed 18 – 50 base 51 of 56 trails, 91% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p Sat/Sun: Members only.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 7:37a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 41 of 67 trails 61% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge – Wed 7:38a frozen granular machine groomed 56 – 56 base 9 of 40 trails 23% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Tue/Wed: 10a-9p;Thu/Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain – Wed 7:44a machine groomed 20 – 66 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-4:30p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge – Wed 5:40a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Feb 21-25: 9a-6p Open Wed-Fri.

McCauley – Wed 8:24a 6 new machine groomed 8 – 28 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter – Wed 7:59p machine groomed 15 – 30 base 9 of 13 trails 69% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Feb 25: 8:30a-9p; Open Tue-Sun.

Oak Mountain – Wed 7:05p machine groomed 12 – 20 base 9 of 22 trails 41% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak – Wed 7:46p packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill – Wed 2:17p 8 new machine groomed 12 – 26 base 15 of 38 trails 39% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun.

Royal Mountain – Wed 5:41a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 20-27: 9a-4p;Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge – Wed 1:35p machine groomed 12 – 30 base 12 of 31 trails 39% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed: 10a-4p; Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 21-25: 9a-4p.

Song Mountain – Wed 8:14a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 66 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain – Wed 7:22a wet granular machine groomed 30 – 50 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 10 miles, 120 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Feb 21-25: 9a-9p.

Thunder Ridge – Wed 5:34p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Feb 25: 9a-9p.

Titus Mountain – Wed 5:43a wet granular machine groomed 16 – 22 base 30 of 51 trails 59% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 32 – 36 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p Feb 21-25: 8:30a-9p.

Whiteface – Wed 1:48p 5 new powder machine groomed 31 – 47 base 62 of 91 trails 69% open, 14 miles, 166 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain – Wed 6:43p machine groomed 6 – 12 base 12 of 18 trails 67% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 21-27: 9a-5p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 9:09a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 43 of 54 trails 80% open, 268 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Wed 5:46a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21-26: 9a-8p;Open Wed-Sun.

Cascade XC – Wed 8:12a 3 new powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 5 of 8 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC – Wed 9:48a machine groomed 2 – 6 base 4 of 34 trails 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain XC – Wed 9:32a 5 new powder 8 – 20 base 6 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 2p-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC – Wed 8:15a powder machine groomed 8 – 10 base 19 of 19 trails, 17 miles Mon, Wed, Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Feb 20-26: 10a-4:30p.

Pineridge XC – Wed 7:09a 5 new powder machine groomed 3 – 4 base 9 of 19 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pennsylvania=

Bear Creek – Wed 2:21a variable machine groomed 12 – 30 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Blue Knob – Wed 8:54p variable machine groomed 10 – 17 base 9 of 34 trails, 26% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-7p; Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Feb 25: 2p-10p.

Blue Mountain – Wed 9:43p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 15 miles, 171 acres, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback – Wed 8:54a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 97% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9a; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Elk Mountain – Wed 8:14a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 40 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu 8:30a-4:30p;Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Hidden Valley – Wed 6:20a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 23 of 26 trails 88% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Jack Frost – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 30 of 34 trails 88% open, 10 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

Liberty Mountain – Wed 6:23a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-8p;Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain – Wed 8:28a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 26 trails 65% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mount Pleasant – Wed 7:27a machine groomed 15 – 36 base 5 of 10 trails 50% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p;Fri: 11a-10p; Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p.

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands – Operating no details

Roundtop – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 22 trails, 68% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-6p;Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p Feb 21-25: 8a-6p.

Seven Springs – Wed 7:34a machine groomed 46 – 50 base 30 of 33 trails 91% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-7p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Shawnee Mountain – Wed 8:01a 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 28 – 52 base 23 of 23 trails, 100% open, 6 miles, 125 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Feb 21-27: 9a-9p.

Ski Big Bear – Wed 6:50p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 24 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Sawmill – Wed 7:38a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Feb 21: 10a-9p;Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain – Wed 10:35a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-8p; Feb 25: 3:30-9p.

Tussey Mountain – Wed 10:14a loose granular machine groomed 8 – 15 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail – Wed 7:48a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 22 of 25 trails 88% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Rhode Island=

Yawgoo Valley – Wed 6:59a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 2 miles, 18 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 3p-8p;Thu-Fri: 10a-8p Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 25: 3p-8p.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:45a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 18 base 17 of 71 trails, 36% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon 9a-4p; Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 6:29a 4 new machine groomed 20 – 28 base 35 of 47 trails, 74% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:39a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 25 base 17 of 50 trails, 47% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 7:22a 1 – 1 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 25 of 81 trails 31% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 4:35p 8 new packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 103 of 155 trails 66% open, 56 miles, 520 acres, 20 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Wed 6:10a 1 new variable machine groomed 6 – 14 base 32 of 60 trails, 50% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 21-25: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Wed 11:30a 5 – 6 new powder machine groomed 6 – 24 base 16 of 51 trails, 32% open, 10 miles, 75 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 10:07a frozen granular machine groomed 28 – 28 base 5 of 17 trails, 29% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 21/22: 9a-4p;Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow – Wed 8:26a 4 new machine groomed 25 – 25 base 52 of 87 trails 60% open, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:12a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 81 of 121 trails 67% open, 30 miles, 464 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed 4:30p 8 new powder machine groomed 28 – 32 base 31 of 58 trails 53% open, 12 miles, 171 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee – Wed 7:27a 2 new powder machine groomed 12 – 22 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 17-27: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:46p 12 new packed powder machine groomed 12 – 46 base 43 of 78 trails, 55% open, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:40a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 60 of 116 trails, 52% open 22 miles, 345 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:37a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 75 of 99 trails 76% open, 566 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:30a 2 new powder machine groomed 16 – 35 base 71 of 111 trails 64% open, 340 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six – Wed 9:17a powder machine groomed 30 – 50 base 15 of 24 trails 63% open, 6 miles, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Timber Creek XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 2 – 8 base 6 of 25 trails, 4 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wild Wings XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 10 – 14 base 6 of 10 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC – Wed 6:00a hard packed machine groomed 2 – 10 base 22 of 43 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST=

Alabama=

Cloudmont – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maryland=

Wisp – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 23 of 34 trails, 68% open 14 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina=

Appalachian Ski – Wed 10:38a machine groomed 52 – 105 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain – Wed 8:13a wet granular machine groomed 52 – 74 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Cataloochee – Wed 10:22a machine groomed 47 – 67 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Sapphire Valley – Wed 7:58a machine groomed 18 – 44 base 2 of 2 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-6p; Sat/Sun: 12p-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sugar Mountain – Wed 7:05a loose granular machine groomed 34 – 83 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 125 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge – Wed 8:09a wet granular machine groomed 26 – 54 base 3 of 15 trails 20% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Tennessee=

Ober Gatlinburg – Wed 10:23a machine groomed 35 – 40 base 6 of 10 trails 60% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-9p.

Virginia=

Bryce Resort – Wed 8:54a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 8 of 9 trails 89% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Massanutten – Wed 7:46a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

The Homestead – Wed 8:38a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 3 of 10 trails 30% open, 42 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Wintergreen – Wed 7:45a machine groomed 30 – 50 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

West Virginia=

Canaan Valley – Wed 7:10a variable machine groomed 24 – 36 base 15 of 47 trails 32% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat – Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Timberline Mountain – Wed 10:09a machine groomed 48 – 60 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace – Wed 8:58a machine groomed 36 – 60 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Wed: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

White Grass XC – Wed 8:29a variable 2 – 2 base 1 of 45 trails 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

