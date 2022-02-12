Sixers remain short-handed as hot Cavs arrive

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers likely will be short-handed once again when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Newly acquired James Harden and Paul Millsap aren’t expected to be cleared from their physicals following the Sixers’ trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Harden was nursing a hamstring ailment prior to the swap, and it’s not clear when he will debut for his new team.

The Sixers sent Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round draft picks to the Nets for Harden and Millsap.

Philadelphia held off the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 100-87 on Friday despite playing with a depleted roster.

Joel Embiid led the way with 25 points, 19 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists while Tyrese Maxey added 24 points. Embiid produced at least 25 points for the 22nd consecutive game.

“Big, big exhale,” Maxey told NBC Sports Philadelphia of finally playing after the trade deadline passed. “Think it took a big lift off the team and we’re ready to go.”

Trade rumors surrounded the Sixers all season until the blockbuster deal was completed. While the roster was upgraded, it may take time for the team to mesh with the newcomers.

“I’ve been in these situations many times,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “As a coach, and I think what people will never understand about coaching … it’s funny, I had this conversation recently, it’s amazing how many times your heart is broken as a coach. Not only just from — you have to fall in love with your team and get everything out of them and I do every year and then also which individual players and it’s amazing how many times a player will break your heart.

“They’ll go somewhere and all of a sudden, they’re mad at you, but that’s fine.”

While the Sixers earned just their second victory in five games, the Cavaliers arrive in Philadelphia with a four-game winning streak.

Cleveland rallied from an early 21-point deficit for a 120-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 32-17 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Seven Cleveland players scored in double figures, led by Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert with 22 apiece. Rajon Rondo scored 17, Kevin Love and Cedi Osman added 14 each, Dean Wade contributed 13 and Isaac Okoro chipped in with 10. Allen grabbed 14 rebounds.

Darius Garland sat out with a sore back, and it was unclear if he would be available to play against the Sixers.

The Cavaliers improved markedly when they acquired LeVert from the Pacers on Monday.

“This team is really good,” LeVert said of his new squad. “Definitely better than I even thought, and I knew they were really good.”

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been especially enamored with LeVert.

“His ability to put the ball on the floor, play-make, create for himself, beat his man, create for others, he’s going to help everybody take some pressure off (Garland) at times, make our big guys better,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s an added weapon that people have to make a decision on. They have to pick their poison. They’re going to have to game-plan for him.

“He’s at that age (27) where he’s about to reach his peak. I think it’s on us to give him the opportunity and put him in positions to be successful.”

