Simon leads UT Martin past SIU-Edwardsville 76-70

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)KJ Simon had 24 points as UT Martin defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-70 on Monday night.

Simon shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added six rebounds.

David Didenko had 14 points for UT Martin (7-13, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Koby Jeffries added 12 points. Bernie Andre had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Shamar Wright had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-12, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Shaun Doss Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Ray’Sean Taylor had 12 points and six rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com