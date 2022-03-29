TORONTO (AP)Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 115-112 in overtime on Monday night.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 14 points apiece, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. each had 12, and Scottie Barnes scored 10 before fouling out as Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak against the Celtics.

Playing without forwards Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum (sore knees) and centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Boston lost for the fifth time in 29 games.

Marcus Smart had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Grant Williams scored 17, and Derrick White added 15 for Boston. Seven Celtics players scored 10 points or more, including Daniel Theis, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston fell one game behind Miami for first in the East. The Celtics host the Heat on Wednesday night.

HEAT 123, KINGS 100

MIAMI (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Miami stopped a four-game skid with a win over Sacramento.

Tyler Herro had 20 for the Heat, who improved to 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points.

Davion Mitchell scored 21 for Sacramento, which got 17 from Harrison Barnes.

Miami snapped its longest losing streak of the season, and the 23-point margin was the largest for the Heat since a 24-point win at Atlanta on Jan. 12.

KNICKS 109, BULLS 104

NEW YORK (AP) – RJ Barrett scored 28 points, Alec Burks had 27 and New York extended its winning streak to four games by beating Chicago.

Obi Toppin had 17 points for the Knicks, who remained 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot with only six games remaining.

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 for the Bulls, including 15 in the fourth quarter. But he missed a jumper and then was called for an offensive foul in the final 45 seconds, cutting short Chicago’s comeback attempt.

CAVALIERS 107, MAGIC 101

CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland had 25 points and 12 assists, leading Cleveland to a victory over Orlando in a game in which the Cavaliers lost rookie big man Evan Mobley to a sprained left ankle.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick, landed on the foot of Franz Wagner while defending under the basket in the second quarter. He limped to the locker room after briefly laying on the court and did not return to the game.

Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, Kevin Love had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Isaac Okoro added 11 points for the Cavaliers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers clinched their first winning season in four years. It is the first time they will finish above .500 without LeBron James on their roster since 1997-1998.

Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 points and Wagner had 10 points and six assists.

NUGGETS 113, HORNETS 109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and Denver held on to beat Charlotte.

Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who earned a split of the season series.

Miles Bridges had 27 points and 11 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 1-13 in the second night of back-to-backs. The loss dropped the Hornets to ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the idle Brooklyn Nets.

HAWKS 132, PACERS 123

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead Atlanta past Indiana.

Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points, and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points for the Pacers, who have lost four consecutive games and are out of playoff contention. Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 13 assists. Keifer Sykes added 16 points for Indiana, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers.

GRIZZLIES 123, WARRIORS 95

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 22 points, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks added 21 points each and Memphis solidified its hold on second place in the Western Conference with a win over short-handed Golden State.

Kyle Anderson added 13 points for Memphis, which holds a five-game lead over the third-place Warriors in the conference. The Grizzlies won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 25 points, and Moses Moody finished with 18. Jonathan Kuminga scored 14 points as Golden State dropped its third straight and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

SPURS 123, ROCKETS 120

HOUSTON (AP) – Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 33 points and San Antonio held on for a win over Houston to inch closer to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Spurs, who moved within a half-game of the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th spot in the West.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Jakob Poeltl added 17 points with 13 rebounds as the Spurs dominated inside, outscoring Houston 72-30 in the paint.

Rookie Jalen Green had 30 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 26 for the Rockets, whose two-game winning streak was snapped.

THUNDER 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 131, OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Oklahoma City rallied in overtime to beat Portland.

Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points for the Thunder, who remain in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with losses in 11 of their last 13 games.

Ben McLemore had 28 points off the bench, including eight 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers. Portland has lost four straight and sits outside the playoff picture at 12th in the West.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports