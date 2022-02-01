Shumate scores 24 to lead Toledo over Eastern Michigan 86-66

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)JT Shumate had 24 points as Toledo won its ninth consecutive game, rolling past Eastern Michigan 86-66 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins had 19 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (18-4, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Ra’Heim Moss added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and RayJ Dennis had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points for the Eagles (8-12, 3-6). Nathan Scott added 15 points and Mo Njie had 10 points.

