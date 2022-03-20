SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 127-124 on Sunday.

Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two.

After Mikal Bridges – who had 27 points for short-handed Phoenix – made the second of two free throws, Jones made one from the stripe, but missed the second. Aaron Holiday grabbed the rebound and Torrey Craig dunked.

Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14 – nine games ahead of second-place Memphis for the best record in the league.

Shamet finished with 21 points. Center Deandre Ayton had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Backup center JaVale McGee had 14 points before fouling out in overtime.

Already missing All-Star point guard Chris Paul (broken right thumb) and sixth-man Cam Johnson (right quad contusion), the Suns were with without backup point guard Cam Payne because of a non-COVID-19 illness. Jae Crowder, who returned following a two-game absence due to groin soreness, limped off with a right foot injury in the third quarter.

Davion Mitchell, starting in place of injured point guard De’Aaron Fox, had 28 points and nine assists for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists before leaving with an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter. The Kings have lost 10 of 13.

SPURS 110, WARRIORS 108

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner. Klay Thompson missed a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired.

Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points, and Thompson had 24 Golden State. Playing their first game since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, the third-place Warriors dropped 1 1/2 games behind second-place Memphis and 10 1/2 games back of NBA-leading Phoenix.

GRIZZLIES 122, ROCKETS 98

HOUSTON (AP) – Desmond Bane had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a victory over NBA-worst Houston.

Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day Morant sat out with a sore knee. Dillon Brooks added 20 points, and De’Anthony Melton had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points off the bench for Houston.

RAPTORS 93, 76ERS 88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead Toronto past Philadelphia for its sixth straight road victory,

Chris Boucher added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptor.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. He shot only 6 of 20 overall from the floor and missed all three 3-pointers. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points, and James Harden had 17.

JAZZ 108, KNICKS 93

NEW YORK (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Utah beat New York,

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz, who opened a six-game road trip with the first of two games in two nights in New York. Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each had 14 points.

Mitchell, a New Yorker who got a nice ovation before the game, made seven 3-pointers and threw down a powerful dunk midway through the fourth quarter,

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Evan Fournier had 17 for New York.

CELTICS 124, NUGGETS 104

DENVER (AP) – Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points and Boston beat Denver,

The Celtics shot 57.3% from the floor and finished 19 of 40 from 3-point range. They also hit all 11 of their free throws.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points for Denver, but missed 14 shots in the first half and finished 8 of 23 from the floor.

The Celtics outshot Denver 64.3% to 30.6% in the first half, and their bench outscored the Nuggets’ reserves by a whopping 29-14. Nuggets coach Michael Malone made a statement by starting the second half with his bench players on the court – Austin Rivers, Bones Hyland, DeMarcus Cousins, Davon Reed and JaMychal Green.

PELICANS 117, HAWKS 112

ATLANTA (AP) – Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points and New Orleans beat Atlanta.

The Pelicans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference. They have won their last two and three of four and were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham.

Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points for Atlanta.

PACERS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 98

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and Indiana cruised past Portland.

Brissett was 8 of 10 from the field and made six free throws without a miss. He also led Indiana with nine rebounds.

Josh Hart had 26 points for Portland on 11-of-13 shooting. The Trail Blazers have lost four in a row and 10 of 11.

MAGIC 90, THUNDER 85

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Orlando handed Oklahoma City its ninth straight loss.

Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak.

Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points. The Thunder shot 32.6%.