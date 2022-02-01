No. 14 Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas in Beard’s return

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Kevin Obanor had 17 points with five 3-pointers and 14th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas 77-64 on Tuesday night in Chris Beard’s return to an emotionally charged arena packed with fans who used to love the coach who took the Red Raiders to the national championship game only three years ago.

When Beard left the South Plains 10 months ago to become coach at his alma mater, and their most-hated rival, Red Raiders fans immediately started pointing to this chance to let him hear how they felt. It was raucous in the arena long before tipoff in the game to wrap up the first half of the Big 12 schedule, and stayed that way through the end of the victory that kept them undefeated at home.

Kevin McCullar had 19 points, including 12 made free throws, while Bryson Williams added 16 points and Davion Warren 10 as the Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3 Big 12).

Obanor, Williams and Warren are all senior transfers, and among eight newcomers this season for first-year Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams. The 65-year-old Adams was Beard’s top assistant, then stayed and got the job he had always wanted as head coach of his alma mater.

Marcus Carr had 16 points to lead Texas (16-6, 5-4).

No. 1 AUBURN 100, ALABAMA 81

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as Auburn cruised past rival Alabama.

Green led the Tigers in scoring while also recording eight rebounds and six assists with only one turnover. Jabari Smith added 17 points as Auburn (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18.

After foul trouble limited him to only 12 minutes in Auburn’s first meeting with Alabama last month, Walker Kessler made his presence felt in the rematch with 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight blocks and four steals.

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (14-8, 4-5) with 26 points and shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range. Jahvon Quinerly added 20 points.

No. 10 KANSAS 70, No. 21 IOWA STATE 61

AMES, Iowa (AP) – David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and Kansas defeated Iowa State.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12), who were without Ochai Agbaji. The Big 12’s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, Agbaji didn’t play due to COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 65, MARYLAND 63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins.

Hall led the Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps.

Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland (11-11, 3-8), which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes.

Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans, who hadn’t won with him scoring in single digits since Dec. 11 against Penn State.

No. 15 PROVIDENCE 86, ST. JOHN’S 82

NEW YORK (AP) – Jared Bynum scored 19 points and Al Durham made eight straight free throws in the final 27 seconds as Providence held off St. John’s. for its sixth straight victory.

Nate Watson scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half for the surprising Friars (19-2, 9-1 Big East), who hold sole possession of first place in the conference standings. They have their highest ranking in six years and are 19-2 for the first time since the 1972-73 season, when Hall of Fame coach Dave Gavitt took Ernie DiGregorio, Marvin Barnes and Providence to its first Final Four.

Posh Alexander had 29 points and 12 assists for the Red Storm (11-9, 3-6), both career highs for the sophomore guard. St. John’s has lost six of eight.

CREIGHTON 59, No. 17 UCONN 55

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points and Creighton upset UConn.

Hawkins hit eight of his 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Bluejays (13-7, 5-4 Big East), who moved over .500 in conference play and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Isaiah Whaley had a career-high 20-points for UConn (15-5, 6-3), which had won five in a row and was looking for its first six-game win streak since the NCAA Tournament run in 2014 that brought the Huskies their fourth national title.

No. 22 TENNESSEE 90 TEXAS A&M 80

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (A) – Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and Tennessee beat Texas A&M.

The Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) cut the lead to one with 8:49 left in the game. That’s when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee’s lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play.

Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 points and Santiago Vescovi added 13.

Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points.

MISSISSIPPI 76, No. 25 LSU 72

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points before leaving the game in the second half because of an apparent leg injury, and Mississippi held off LSU.

Luis Rodriguez scored 15 for Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 Southeastern Conference), which saw its 24-point, first-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes. But Ole Miss managed to notch its third victory in four games following a four-game skid in mid-January.

Darius Days scored 21, hitting five 3-pointers, for LSU (16-6, 4-5), which has lost five of their last six and slid down the national rankings since starting 12-0. Tari Eason and Eric Gaines each scored 16 for the reeling Tigers.

