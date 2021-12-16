Short-handed Nets beat 76ers; Suns tie Warriors for NBA lead

NEW YORK (AP)Kevin Durant scored 34 points, making a four-point play with the game tied and 1:46 left, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night for another short-handed victory.

The Nets were missing seven players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols but still had Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer who added 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton both added a season-high 17 points for the Nets, who had just nine players available. Patty Mills scored 14 points in Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn’s fourth straight victory.

Joel Embiid had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the 76ers’ third straight loss. Seth Curry scored 29 points.

It was Brooklyn’s second straight game without starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry, along with reserves Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter and James Johnson.

SUNS 118, WIZARDS 98

PHOENIX (AP) – JaVale McGee scored 17 points, Deandre Ayton added 15 and the Phoenix cruised past Washington to tie Golden State for the NBA lead at 23-5.

The McGee-Ayton center combo dominated the interior, with the Suns scoring 58 points in the paint. All five starters and eight total players scored in double figures. Landry Shamet had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, and Chris Paul had 12 points and six assists.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Washington has lost four straight and seven of its last eight to fall to 15-15.

KNICKS 116, ROCKETS 103

HOUSTON (AP) – Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help short-handed New York beat Houston.

New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak.

The Knicks had four players out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols – R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox. On top of that, Derrick Rose started the game but left with a sore right ankle after playing just 12 minutes.

Daniel Theis led Houston with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

PACERS 122, PISTONS 113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and Indiana handed Detroit its 13th straight loss.

LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Detroit is an NBA-worst 4-23.