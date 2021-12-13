Sheppard lifts Rhode Island over Milwaukee 82-58

MILWAUKEE (AP)Jeremy Sheppard tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Rhode Island romped past Milwaukee 82-58 on Monday night.

Makhi Mitchell had 16 points for Rhode Island (8-3).

Milwaukee scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (2-8). Donovan Newby added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

