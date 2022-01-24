Sheppard lifts Belmont over Eastern Illinois 90-56

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Ben Sheppard had 15 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins romped past Eastern Illinois 90-56 on Monday night.

JaCobi Wood and Will Richard added 13 points apiece, EJ Bellinger chipped in 12 points, and Luke Smith had 11 for Belmont (15-5, 5-2 Ohio Valley). Wood also had eight assists, while Richard posted six assists.

Paul Bizimana had 20 points for the Panthers (2-17, 0-6), who have now lost 10 consecutive games. Kashawn Charles added 17 points.

