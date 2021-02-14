Sharks fall to Knights in first home game in nearly a year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves.

The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona.

The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. He was fired by the Sharks in December 2019.

BLUE 5, COYOTES 4, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to lift St. Louis past Arizona in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams.

The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest-regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena.

Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, and Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford also scored, and Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Conor Garland and Barrett Hayton added goals for Arizona. Raanta stopped 30 shots.

ISLANDERS 4, BRUINS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Mathew Barzal scored on a power-play goal in the third period and New York ended Boston’s points streak at 10 games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice, Jordan Eberle added a goal and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for the Islanders. They are 3-0-3 in their last six.

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots. The Bruins lost for just the second time this season in regulation – both to the Islanders.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay’s four second-period goals and the Lightning avenged a loss to Florida two nights earlier.

Alexander Volkov had his first NHL goal, Ondrej Palat, Mathieu Joseph and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves. The Lightning strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 trip.

Frank Vatrano scored for Florida.

CANADIENS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left, Carey Price made 21 saves and Montreal beat Toronto to cut the Maple Leafs’ North Division lead to three points,

Tyler Toffoli tied it for Montreal at 6:11 of the third period, with Gallagher assisting on the play. Toffoli then helped set up Gallagher’s winner.

Tomas Tatar, Montreal’s scoring leader last season, was a healthy scratch.

Mitch Marner scored early in the first period for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.

Auston Matthews had an assist for Toronto to extend his points streak to 11. The Maple Leafs lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 20.

HURRICANES 4, STARS 3, SO

DALLAS (AP) – Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout after Joe Pavelski tied it for Dallas late in regulation, and Carolina beat the Stars for their fourth win in four tries this season against the defending Western Conference champions.

Dallas has just one win in eight games since sweeping a four-game homestand to start the season. Two of Carolina’s four victories over the Stars have been in regulation, the other two in shootouts.

Jordan Martinook, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal scored in regulation for Carolina.

Jason Dickinson and Jason Robertson scored for Dallas.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

CHICAGO (AP) – Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and Chicago rallied to beat Columbus.

Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, rebounding from a shaky performance in his previous start.

DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.

Cam Atkinson scored for the third straight game for the Blue Jackets, and Patrick Laine got his sixth of the season. Korpisalo finished with 28 stops. Atkinson had a short-handed goal and three assists in Columbus’ wild 6-5 victory over Chicago on Thursday night.

SENATORS 2, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg.

Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves. Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

RED WINGS 4, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Luke Glendenning had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves and Detroit beat Nashville.

Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Anthony Mantha also scored to help Detroit snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-10-0.

Filip Forsberg and Rocco Grimaldi scored for Nashville. The Predators beat Detroit 3-2 on Thursday night for their only victory in five games.

CANUCKS 3, FLAMES 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Tyler Myers’ goal with just over five minutes remaining proved to be the winner and Vancouver snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Calgary.

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for Vancouver with a second-period goal and Brandon Sutter added some insurance for the Canucks, scoring into an empty net.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 43 of 45 shots. Thatcher Demko had 18 saves for Vancouver.

Sam Bennett scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau and Rasmus Andersson recorded assists.

