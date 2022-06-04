NEW YORK (AP)Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances, and the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23.

Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents 33-3 during their streak.

Severino (4-1) struck out 10, Michael King breezed through the eighth and Clay Holmes notched his eighth save, extending his career-high scoreless streak to 26 innings.

Detroit rookie Beau Brieske (0-5) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, and Miguel Cabrera had his 3,033rd career hit.

PHILLIES 7, ANGELS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Zack Wheeler struck out nine over six solid innings and Johan Camargo had four RBIs as Philadelphia sent slumping slugger Mike Trout and Los Angeles to its 10th straight defeat, its worst skid in almost six years.

Trout, the three-time AL MVP, struck out three times and went 0 for 4 in front of his hometown South Jersey fans to extend his hitless streak to a career-worst 0 for 23.

Wheeler (4-3) gave two runs and six hits. Three relievers kept Los Angeles in check with one shutout inning apiece as the Phillies won their second straight under interim manager Rob Thomson, who replaced the fired Joe Girardi.

Angels starter Michael Lorenzen (5-3) fell behind 5-0 in the first inning before settling down and striking out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings. He walked four batters in the first inning.

The Angels are on their worst losing streak since dropping 11 straight from Aug. 4-15, 2016. Los Angeles has lost 14 of 17 games overall

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 1, 1ST GAME

CHICAGO (AP) – Matt Swarmer earned his first big league win and Frank Schwindel had a homer among his three hits, leading Chicago over St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader.

Swarmer (1-0) allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings, striking out six and walking two.

Swarmer helped snap Paul Goldschmidt’s 25-game hitting streak. The Cardinals star went 0 for 2 with a strikeout, a groundout and two walks, and fell one game short of the longest hitting streak in his career.

Schwindel hit his eighth homer in the fifth inning and Rafael Ortega hit an RBI double later in the inning. Schwindel added two more hits, including an RBI single in the sixth.

Oviedo (0-1) allowed three earned runs in five innings in his first big league start this season. Tommy Edman homered in the sixth for St. Louis.

RED SOX 8, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and Boston beat Oakland.

Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs as Boston won its third straight. Trevor Story doubled twice and made a tremendous defensive play. Xander Bogaerts added an infield single and became the career leader in games started by a Red Sox shortstop.

Pivetta (5-4) was crisp with seven strikeouts and two walks. Since losing at Baltimore on May 1, Pivetta has given up six earned runs in 41 innings – an ERA of 1.32.

Paul Blackburn (5-2) lost his second consecutive start and allowed seven hits and four runs in four innings, raising his ERA from 2.15 to 2.62.

MARLINS 5, GIANTS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jesus Sanchez hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Miami beat San Francisco.

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (0-2) allowed Jesus Aguilar’s leadoff single and hit Avisail Garcia. A balk by Rogers advanced pinch runner Luke Williams and Garcia before Sanchez’s drive to medium center scored Williams for the Marlins’ first walk-off win of the season.

Tyler Scott (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Miami starter Pablo Lopez overcame a line drive off his pitching shoulder by Thairo Estrada in the second and pitched seven innings of four-run ball. The shot, timed at 104.4 mph, caromed to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who threw Estrada out at first.

NATIONALS 10, REDS 8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, and Maikel Franco and Luis Garcia drove in ninth-inning runs to rally Washington past Cincinnati.

The Reds led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning that included Albert Almora Jr.’s second career grand slam.

Soto’s three-run shot in the seventh got the Nats within a run. In the eighth, Franco singled, took two bases on a wild pitch and trotted home on Garcia’s double to tie the score. In the ninth, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland (0-2) surrendered three more runs on four singles.

Tanner Rainey, the last of six Nationals pitchers, came on in the ninth and gave up a homer to Brandon Drury and a single to Tommy Pham, but got Joey Votto to fly out to left and struck out Tyler Stephenson to end it for his seventh save. Kyle Finnegan (2-1) , who pitched a hitless eighth, got the win.

RANGERS 3, MARINERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer, rookie Glenn Otto won his third start in a row despite some erratic control and closer Joe Barlow quickly rebounded as Texas beat Seattle.

The Rangers didn’t have a base runner against Marco Gonzales (3-6) until Marcus Semien led off the fourth with a single through the right side left open a shift. On the first pitch after Mitch Garver’s one-out walk, Garcia hit his ninth homer for a 3-0 lead.

Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances. The right-hander was back on the mound less than 20 hours after Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of the series opener to give the Mariners a 4-3 win Friday night. That ended Barlow’s streak of 17 consecutive save chances dating to last season.

PADRES 4, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) – MacKenzie Gore pitched six stellar innings and Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs in San Diego’s win over Milwaukee.

Gore (4-1) continued the spectacular start to his rookie season by throwing a career-high 108 pitches and matching his best with 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks while reducing his ERA to 1.50.

San Diego’s Nabil Crismatt, Luis Garcia and Taylor Rogers each pitched one inning of shutout relief.

In a matchup of promising young left-handers, Gore outdueled Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby (1-4), who allowed four runs in six inning with nine strikeouts and no walks.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Jake Burger’s first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay to snap a four-game skid.

Adam Engel opened the eighth with a pinch-hit double off Brooks Raley and scored on Danny Mendick’s single. Burger then put Chicago up 3-2 with his drive off Jalen Beeks (1-1) as the White Sox won for just the third time in 10 games.

Reliever Kyle Crick (2-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Liam Hendriks got his 15th save in 18 chances.

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen was in line for his sixth win after scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings before squandering the lead.

Yandy Diaz hit an opposite-field two-out grounder that scored Isaac Paredes, and Ji-Man Choi made it 2-0 with a single to left that beat the shift.

BLUE JAYS 12, TWINS 3

TORONTO (AP) – Jose Berrios struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings against his former team and Toronto backed him with three home runs in a win over Minnesota.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette homered as the streaking Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added three hits and Toronto set season highs in runs and hits (16).

Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who have lost eight of 12 since a six-game winning streak.

Berrios (4-2) allowed two runs and three hits and won for the first time since May 17 against Seattle.

Dylan Bundy (3-3) took the loss. He was tagged for five earned runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

PIRATES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, rallying Pittsburgh past Arizona.

Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a single off Mark Melancon (1-6), who blew his second save in 13 opportunities. Suwinski then hit the ninth pitch of the at-bat for his first career game-ending hit and sixth home run of the season.

Arizona starter Zach Davies pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking two.

Chris Stratton (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth in his 200th career appearance.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte hit a pair of doubles and scored his team’s lone run in the sixth on a wild pitch while extending his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games.

ORIOLES 5, GUARDIANS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Trey Mancini hit a 438-foot homer run, the longest by an Orioles player this season, Rougned Odor had a shot that landed on Eutaw Street and Baltimore beat Cleveland.

Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles.

Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez hit home runs for Cleveland.

Reliever Felix Bautista (2-1) picked up the win and Jorge Lopez got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie (3-5) allowed five runs and on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.

ROYALS 6, ASTROS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak with its 2,000th regular-season win at Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973.

Kris Bubic and the Kansas City bullpen combined on a five-hitter, snapping Houston’s five-game win streak.

Perez connected with two outs in the sixth off Astros starter Luis Garcia (3-4) and added an RBI double in a four-run eighth.

Bubic gave up five hits in five innings, striking out three and walked three. Four relievers completed the Royals’ fourth shutout with Collin Snyder (4-2) picking up the victory.

