Seton Hall suspends Espinoza-Hunter for game vs No 2 UConn

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Seton Hall has suspended second-leading scorer and top rebounder Andra Espinoza-Hunter for Friday night’s home game against No. 2 Connecticut.

Pirates coach Anthony Bozzella announced the suspension of the graduate student for a violation of team rules. The move came just hours before the Big East Conference game.

Espinoza-Hunter had started all five games for Seton Hall (3-2) and was averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. She came to the school last year as a graduate student from Mississippi State.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25