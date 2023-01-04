SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Sidney Cooks and Lauren Park-Lane had double-doubles, Amari Wright scored 17 points without missing a shot, and Seton Hall defeated previously unbeaten No. 24 St. John’s 72-51 on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall (12-4) has won 10 of its last 11 games and is 5-1 in Big East play for the first time since at least the 2014-15 season. It was the Pirates’ second win over a ranked team this season, as Marquette was ranked No. 24 when losing to the Hall 82-78 in December.

Cooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Park-Lane scored 15 points and added 11 assists for the Pirates. Wright’s 17 points came on 6-for-6 field goal shooting, 1-for-1 from 3-point distance, and 4-for-4 from the line. Sha’Lynn Hagans added 11 points.

The Pirates shot 73.3% in the third quarter and scored 25 points to extend their nine-point halftime lead to 59-37. The Pirates had eight assists on 11 made shots and forced six turnovers in the period.

St. John’s shot 29.4% in the first half and made only 2 of 11 3-pointers, falling behind 34-25 at halftime.

Kadaja Bailey had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Red Storm (13-1, 4-1). Jayla Everett added 11 points and Jillian Archer grabbed 12 rebounds.

St. John’s, off to its best start in program history, suffered its first conference loss after reaching 4-0 in the Big East for the first time in 40 years.

The Pirates won all three games in a three-game conference homestand and now hit the road for games at Providence on Sunday and at No. 25 Creighton on Wednesday.

St. John’s returns home to play Xavier on Sunday and No. 5 UConn on Wednesday.

—

