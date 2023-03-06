CHICAGO (AP)According to Seth Jones, there is nothing complex about his offensive production of late.

“Sometimes you get streaky,” he said. “There are times where they don’t go in, and times where those same shots end up going in.”

They are going in at the moment.

Jones scored two of Chicago’s three second-period goals, and the Blackhawks stopped Ottawa’s five-game win streak with a 5-0 victory over the Senators on Monday night.

Anders Bjork had three primary assists, and Alex Stalock made 35 saves in his 11th career shutout. Lukas Reichel, Phillipp Kurashev and Jason Dickinson also scored as last-place Chicago (22-36-5) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“I thought we played very intelligent with and without the puck tonight,” coach Luke Richardson said.

Ottawa (32-27-4) remained three points back of idle Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, wasting a prime opportunity to gain ground in the playoff race. The Senators outscored their opponents 27-10 during their win streak.

“It was everything that we hadn’t done in the previous five games, we did tonight,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “It’s tough to explain how well we’ve played to come out and do this. But you’ve got to turn the page quickly.”

With Cam Talbot sidelined by a lower-body injury, Mads Sogaard made 16 stops in his first regulation loss in seven appearances this season. He had 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks in Ottawa on Feb. 17.

It was a tough night for Alex DeBrincat, who was shut out in his first game at the United Center since he was traded to Ottawa in July. The 25-year-old DeBrincat spent his first five seasons with Chicago after he was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft.

The Blackhawks paid tribute to DeBrincat with a highlight video during a first-period timeout, and the high-scoring winger waved to the cheering crowd.

“You know when you get the call, it’s obviously tough,” DeBrincat said, looking back on the trade. “I loved my time here. I thought I was going to be a Blackhawk forever. Obviously didn’t turn out that way. Like I said, everything happens for a reason.”

Led by Jones and Bjork, Chicago grabbed control in the second.

Jones made it 2-0 when he finished a give-and-go with Bjork 2 minutes into the period. Jones extended his scoring streak to three in a row, and Bjork recorded his first point in his second game since he was acquired in a trade with Buffalo last week.

“Just trying to make my reads,” Jones said. “When the time’s there to jump offensively, make those reads, and they seem to be going in right now.”

Jones scored again at 5:29, finishing a nice cross-ice feed from Bjork. It was the 10th goal of the season for the All-Star defenseman.

Dickinson got his ninth when he scored from the slot at 10:31, converting a pass from Bjork from behind the net.

Trailing 4-0, Smith called timeout, but nothing worked. The Senators went 0 for 4 on the power play in the opener of a five-game trip.

“Not good. Unacceptable,” Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk said. “I guess we took them lightly. I guess we forgot that’s where we were at not too long ago. Nobody was good tonight, including myself.”

Reichel capped the scoring when he slipped in a backhand on a breakaway 3:18 into the third. It was Reichel’s second goal in his 18th NHL game.

WORTH NOTING

Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund departed with a lower-body injury. Richardson said he should know more on Tuesday. … It was Stalock’s first win since Jan. 8. The goaltender was activated from injured reserve on Feb. 26 after being sidelined by trouble with his eyesight. … Ottawa recalled Kevin Mandolese from the minors to back up Sogaard.

UPDATING TOEWS

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is working out, but he hasn’t started skating again. Toews announced last month that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

“I thought the timeline was going to be a bit earlier to get on the ice but just the way he was feeling, we wanted to continue in the gym and hopefully we get to that next step soon,” Richardson said.

