SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 victory over then-No. 10 Florida last Saturday.

A conference release Monday said the school was fined for a third policy offense. Its previous violation and fine occurred following a game against Mississippi State in 2018.

A crowd of 61,632 watched Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) earn its first home victory over Florida since 1986 and first over a Top-10 opponent since 2010. The No. 16 Wildcats also ended a 16-game home losing streak against the Gators and are ranked for the first time this season entering Saturday night’s meeting against LSU (3-2, 1-1).

