Sears scores 27 to lift Ohio over E. Michigan 74-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-56 on Saturday.

Miles Brown had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio (21-4, 12-2 Mid-American Conference).

Darion Spottsville had 12 points for the Eagles (8-16, 3-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Luka Savicevic added 11 points. Bryce McBride had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 81-68 on Feb. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick