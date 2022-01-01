Sears scores 21 to carry Ohio past W. Michigan 59-47

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Mark Sears had 21 points as Ohio defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Saturday.

Jason Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had seven rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (4-9, 0-2). Markeese Hastings added 14 rebounds.

