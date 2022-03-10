Sears leads Ohio over Ball State 77-67 in MAC tourney

CLEVELAND (AP)Mark Sears had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jason Carter added 20 points and 18 rebounds as Ohio got past Ball State 77-67 in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points for Ohio (24-8). Miles Brown added 13 points.

Payton Sparks had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (14-17). Tyler Cochran added 16 points.

