Sean Couturier breaks 3rd-period tie, Flyers beat Bruins 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Sean Couturier broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday.

Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to help Philadelphia move within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers, with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The teams completed the regular-season series.

Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere added goals for Philadelphia.

Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, SENATORS 5

TORONTO (AP) – Auston Matthews had a hat trick, Jack Campbell made 27 saves to set an NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season with 11 and Toronto beat Ottawa.

Matthews increased his NHL-leading goals total to 31 and also had an assist. Mitch Marner added a goal and three assists. The North-leading Maple Leafs have won six straight to improve to 28-10-3. They are 5-2-1 against Ottawa this season.

Matthews had the third hat trick of his career. He has five straight 30-goal seasons to start his career. Campbell broke the mark of 10 wins to start a season set by Montreal’s Carey Price in 2016-17.

lya Mikheyev and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist.

Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Formenton and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

JETS 5, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) – Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perrault each had a goal and an assist in Winnipeg’s victory over Montreal.

Paul Stastny and Derek Forbort also scored for the Jets. They have won three straight to improve to 25-13-3.

The Canadiens have lost three in a row. With Carey Price out until next week because of a lower-body injury, Jake Allen made 20 saves to drop to 1-5-4 in his last 10 starts.

LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and Tampa Bay beat Nashville for its fourth victory in six games.

Ross Colton, Austin Cernak and Yanni Gourde scored.

Tampa Bay has won six of the seven head-to-head matchups with the Predators this season, including all three played in Nashville so far. The teams will complete the season series Tuesday night.

BLACKHAWKS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots and Chicago rallied to beat Columbus.

Carl Soderberg, Wyatt Kalynuk and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, They who had dropped five of the last seven while battling Nashville and Dallas for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

Michael Del Zotto, Cam Atkinson and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus.

BLUES 3, WILD 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ryan O’Reilly scored with two seconds left in overtime to lift St. Louis past Minnesota.

Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues, tying it with 41.6 seconds left in regulation after the Blues pulled goalie Ville Husso.

O’Reilly skated around the net and stuffed a shot past Cam Talbot.

Nico Sturm and Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota.

The Blues have won three in a row – beating Minnesota 9-1 on Friday night – to move a point ahead of fourth-place Arizona for the last playoff spot in the West Division. The teams will meet for the third time in four nights on Monday in Minnesota.

Husso stopped 28 shots, and Tabot made 27 saves.

STARS 4, PANTHERS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game in Dallas’ victory over Florida.

Jamie Benn had his third power-play goal in the last six games, Joel L’Esperance also scored and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal for Florida.

RED WINGS 5, HURRICANES 4, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift Detroit past Carolina. Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Valtteri Filppula and Erne had goals in regulation for Detroit. Larkin also scored in the shootout. Thomas Greiss finished with 30 saves.

Martin Necas, Jordan Staal, Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov extended the shootout in the third round for Carolina.

FLAMES 5, OILERS 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots for his third shutout of the season and eighth of his career, helping Calgary end a four-game skid.

Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Flames. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

Mike Smith had 27 saves for the Oilers, who lost in regulation for the second time in 11 games. Edmonton was shut out for the third time this season and fell to third place in the North Division – seven points behind first-place Toronto and one behind Winnipeg.

KINGS 4, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou, Alex Iafallo and Dustin Brown scored in the second period to lift Los Angeles past San Jose.

Jeff Carter also scored and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves as the Kings beat the Sharks for just the second time in eight meetings this season.

Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who trail St. Louis by four points for the fourth and final playoff spot from the West Division.

