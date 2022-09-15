RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday for the quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the opener against Denver.

Adams is expected to have surgery soon that will likely keep him out for the season. It’s the second straight year Adams had his season cut short by a major injury.

Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.

”His presence, not being here, it hurts not having a guy like that in the locker room, on the field,” Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks said Thursday. ”Guys have got to step up. I think that Josh (Jones) and Ryan Neal they’re great guys to step up.”

Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.

Seattle is expected to use Jones and Neal in the role that Adams was expected to play. Neal has been Adams’ primary backup and filled in the previous two seasons when Adams was injured.

Jones is in his sixth season and started 13 games for Jacksonville in 2020.

The Seahawks also signed Teez Tabor off Atlanta’s practice squad to fill the open roster spot. Tabor was a second-round pick in 2017 who has appeared in 28 games with six starts earlier in his career with Chicago and Detroit.

RING OF HONOR

Seattle announced that 2005 league MVP Shaun Alexander will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime of the Oct. 16 game against Arizona. Alexander will be the 15th inductee.

Alexander spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with Seattle after being a first-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2000 draft. Alexander took over as the starter during the 2001 season and posted the first of five straight 1,000-yard seasons. Alexander led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2001 with 14.

But his best season came in 2005 when Alexander was selected as the league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. Alexander rushed for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns. At the time, that was tied for the most in league history and has only been surpassed by the 28 rushing TDs by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

Alexander finished his time in Seattle with 9,429 yards rushing and 100 rushing touchdowns.

