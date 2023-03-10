SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Poona Ford, RB Rashaad Penny, DL L.J. Collier, CB Artie Burns, LB Cody Barton, QB Drew Lock, S Johnathan Abram, WR Marquise Goodwin, OL Kyle Fuller, CB Justin Coleman, DE/LB Bruce Irvin, S Josh Jones, RB Travis Homer, DL Darryl Johnson Jr., LS Tyler Ott, WR Laquon Treadwell, DB Teez Tabor, DB Xavier Crawford.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Ryan Neal, WR Penny Hart, LB Tanner Muse, RB Tony Jones Jr.

NEEDS: Seattle took care of its biggest free agent by re-signing QB Geno Smith. With Smith taken care of, Seattle needs to come up with solutions at linebacker and decide if the desire for additional pass rush help should come via the draft or free agency. Starting LB Cody Barton is a free agent and fellow starter Jordyn Brooks will miss a chunk of next season recovering from ACL surgery. There’s been talk of a reunion with longtime franchise stalwart Bobby Wagner after his release by the Rams. The interior offensive and defensive lines are also likely to be a focus for Seattle, including the need for a starter at center after Austin Blythe’s retirement.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $24 million. —

