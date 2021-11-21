Scott-Grayson leads Auburn women’s upset of No. 18 Ga. Tech

ATLANTA (AP)Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 18, Aicha Coulibaly added 14 and Auburn used a big first half to upset No. 18 Georgia Tech 59-51 on Sunday.

The Tigers (2-2) held Georgia Tech to 25% shooting in the first half while they shot 50% to build a 33-16 lead. After the Yellowjackets (4-1) cut 10 points off the deficit in the third quarter, Auburn, which was 5-19 last year and 0-15 in the SEC, steadied itself under first-year coach Johnnie Harris to defeat a ranked team on the road for the first time since Feb. 13, 2014.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 12 points and Nerea Hermosa 11 for Georgia Tech, which has never beaten Auburn.

Despite being just over 100 miles apart, it is only the fourth meeting between the two schools, and first since 1997.

Scott-Grayson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter capped a 13-0 Auburn run for a 19-6 lead. The spread got to 20 in the second quarter and 23 on a Scott-Grayson 3 early in the third quarter.

Georgia Tech had an 18-2 run in the third quarter to get back in the game but only got as close as five with 30 seconds to play. The Yellow Jackets were 8 of 17 in the third quarter, 11 for 37 the rest of the game.

